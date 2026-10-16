From TCS Controversy To Family Court: Nida Khan And Husband Undergo Counselling In Divorce Case

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Oct 16 (IANS) Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), appeared before a family court here on Friday for a counselling session with her husband, who has filed a divorce petition against her.

The court proceedings began with the mandatory counselling of both parties before Family Court judge.

Nida's husband, Moin Khan, was also present during the proceedings.

According to information, the next hearing in the divorce case has been scheduled for November 20.

Moin Khan had filed the divorce petition in August this year, following the controversy surrounding the alleged harassment and religious conversion case at the multinational company's Nashik unit.

During the counselling session, Moin Khan reportedly cited mental distress following the emergence of the TCS case and said the controversy had affected his personal and social life.

He also expressed difficulties in interacting and socialising with people following the developments surrounding the case.

The counselling proceedings were held at the Nashik Road Family Court, where both parties appeared before the court as part of the prescribed process in the divorce petition.

Nida Khan, who is currently pregnant, is out on bail in the TCS case.

The case relates to allegations of mental and sexual harassment of several women employees at the company's Nashik unit, along with alleged pressure on them to convert to Islam.

The allegations have triggered widespread attention and controversy, with the investigation focusing on claims of workplace harassment and attempts at religious conversion.

With the initial counselling process completed, the family court has given both parties time before proceeding further with the divorce petition.

The matter will now come up for its next hearing on November 20.