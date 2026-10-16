Hunterdon United Fills Alba Vineyard To Celebrate The Neighbors Who Make Hunterdon County Stronger

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) United Way of Hunterdon County honors community champions and shares vision to build“a front door to help, and a front door to helping” across Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saxophone music drifted across Alba Vineyard in Milford Thursday evening as 150 neighbors, business leaders, volunteers and elected officials gathered for Hunterdon United: A Celebration of Impact, the annual celebration and fundraiser of United Way of Hunterdon County (UWHC). By night's end, the event had raised more than $49,000 toward its $64,000 goal for families who work hard and still struggle to make ends meet.Guests browsed the silent auction while artist Lena Shiffman painted an original work live for auction and Chef Hunter Stagg served a farm-to-table buffet drawn from Phillips Farm and the winery's own garden.“These vines didn't grow overnight,” said Jennifer Thompson, MSW, United Way of Hunterdon County's Chief Executive Officer.“Someone planted them years ago and tended them through hard winters, trusting that one day people would gather right here and enjoy what grew. That's what community is, and every person in this room is doing that planting for Hunterdon.”The heart of the night was the honoree recognition. Volunteers of the Year John Rice, William“Bill” Hamilton and Michael Wellons were celebrated for years of hands-on service. Rice, a retired chief human resources officer and former UWHC trustee, has led numerous UWHC programs over the years. Hamilton joined UWHC's free tax preparation program in 2017 after 36 years at Merck & Co. and now serves as board secretary. Wellons, a UWHC board member, was recognized for his longstanding contribution to the VITA program as well.Mark Masessa, principal of Francis A. Desmares Elementary School and a Flemington-Raritan educator since 1997, received the Legacy of Youth award. Onset Worldwide, a family-owned food ingredient manufacturer, was named the Cultivating Community honoree for creating local jobs and investing in New Jersey. Jill Kearney, founder and executive director of ArtYard, received the Community Visionary award, and Jerri May-Grimes, founding president of Impact100 Hunterdon, was named Community Catalyst.“Every one of tonight's honorees proves that it only takes one person to change a life,” Thompson said.“Put a few of those people in the same room and you can change a whole county. They don't do this work for applause, which is exactly why we wanted to give them some.”Although State Sen. Andrew Zwicker could not attend, he sent a framed legislative resolution, delivered by host committee member Sakina Cole of Cole Media.Thompson also introduced the room to ALICE: households that are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Twenty-seven percent of Hunterdon households are ALICE or in poverty.“ALICE is our parents trying to age in the homes where they raised us, and our kids trying to come home and raise families of their own,” she said.“Nobody in Hunterdon should have to choose between the rent and the medicine.”Lacy Phelps, CFP, of Edward Jones joined Thompson to lead the live appeal, where community members gave $11,250 in the room to support local programs. One hundred percent of the gifts given remain in Hunterdon, ensuring the work of the organization can continue on.“Imagine walking down main street and finding a front door to help, and a front door to helping, right in your own town,” Thompson said.“That's the Hunterdon we're building together. Thank you for standing with us.”Watch highlights from the evening:Help Hunterdon County cross the finish line. With more than $49,000 raised toward the $64,000 goal, about $15,000 remains to fully fund this work for local families. Community members can give today at . Every gift stays in Hunterdon County.Hunterdon United was made possible by Gold Sponsor Springpoint, Silver Sponsors Edward Jones and ShopRite, and many generous sponsors and patrons along with the host committee and Alba Vineyard. To give or volunteer, visit .About United Way of Hunterdon CountyUnited Way of Hunterdon County brings people and resources together to improve lives and advance the common good, with a focus on poverty prevention, financial empowerment and advocacy. Its programs include VITA free tax preparation, Holiday Hands, Start School Strong and Pantry with a Purpose. UWHC is located at 20 Fulper Road, Flemington, NJ 08822. Learn more at or call 908.782.3414.

Helen French, Director of Advancement and Philanthropy

United Way of Hunterdon County

+1 908-356-0871

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Hunterdon United: A Celebration of Impact

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Hunterdon United Fills Alba Vineyard to Celebrate the Neighbors Who Make Hunterdon County Stronger News Provided By Jennifer Thompson October 16, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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