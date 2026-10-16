Youth Will Drive India's Journey To Viksit Bharat By 2047: Hardeep Puri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday expressed confidence that India's youth will play a pivotal role in transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, saying that the generation entering its professional prime today will lead the country's economic and institutional growth in the decades ahead.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day national conference, Pathways to Viksit Bharat: A Centenary Conclave, organised by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) here, Puri reflected on India's development journey and highlighted the role of educational institutions in shaping future leaders.

"The youth entering their professional prime will drive India towards becoming a developed nation Viksit Bharat by 2047," the minister stated.

Marking SRCC's centenary year, he noted that an institution established during colonial rule now prepares young Indians to lead global corporations and contribute to policymaking in an increasingly influential India.

Drawing on philosopher Alfred North Whitehead's ideas on education, the minister said universities must combine imagination with experience to sustain intellectual growth and innovation.

He urged students pursuing commerce and economics to apply critical thinking, challenge conventional assumptions and convert real-world challenges into entrepreneurial and economic opportunities.

Underscoring the government's focus on energy security and economic growth, Puri highlighted the recently approved Samudra Manthan Scheme, or the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 84,084 crore.

The initiative aims to unlock India's offshore hydrocarbon resources through accelerated exploration, deployment of advanced technologies, development of shared infrastructure and strengthening of domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The minister also pointed to the GOBARdhan scheme as an example of the government's "Waste to Wealth" approach, saying the conversion of agricultural residue and organic waste into energy can create new income streams for farmers while enhancing the country's energy security.

He described the initiative as a practical commercial opportunity aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of turning food producers into energy producers.

Highlighting India's resilience amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions, Puri said the country had successfully maintained uninterrupted fuel supplies during recent crises in West Asia through diversified energy sourcing and stronger domestic capabilities.