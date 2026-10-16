Screwed Into Trolley Bag Strips, 282 Grams Of Gold Seized At Ahmedabad Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Customs officials at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad seized 282.910 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 42.49 lakh after finding six gold wires concealed inside metal strips fixed to three trolley bags carried by a passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi.

The seizure was made by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs on October 15, acting on specific intelligence, according to the department.

During the examination of the passenger's baggage, officers found metal strips secured with screws in each of the three trolley bags. Detailed screening led to the discovery of concealed material inside the strips.

When the metal strips were removed, officers recovered two gold wires coated with white rhodium from each strip, taking the total to six wires.

The recovered gold was found to be of 24-carat purity and weighed 282.910 grams. Its total market value was assessed at Rs 42,49,308. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is under way. The seizure comes amid repeated attempts to bring gold into Ahmedabad through concealed compartments in baggage and other methods.

In August, Customs officials seized more than 350 grams of gold worth around Rs 36.59 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The gold had been concealed in a trolley bag and was recovered during an examination following specific intelligence inputs.

In another case reported in August, the AIU seized nearly 299.5 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 49.23 lakh in three separate cases involving passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Kuwait.

The recoveries included gold chains and bangles concealed by passengers. In June, Customs officials also seized 2,799.3 grams of 24-carat gold worth about Rs 4.27 crore from an aircraft arriving from Dubai.

The gold biscuits were found inside a speaker box in the aircraft's front lavatory, with aircraft engineers assisting the search.

The latest case highlights the use of concealed baggage fittings to transport gold through the airport.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the latest seizure and whether others were involved.