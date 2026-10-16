Whole Lotta Dank Debuts Dank Pack Across Alberta, Announces Nationwide Search For Cannabis Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by eight retail locations and over 125,000 deliveries completed, Whole Lotta Dank launches its first cannabis brand, advances 20+ SKUs and seeks long-term partnerships with Canadian producers

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Lotta Dank (WLD), a Canadian cannabis brand development and sourcing platform, officially launches Dank Pack, the first brand to debut from its expanding cannabis portfolio.

Its inaugural release, Blueberry BBL (Drop 001), is available now at all eight Dank Cannabis locations across Calgary and Okotoks, through same-day delivery in surrounding service areas and through mail-order delivery throughout Alberta.

Alongside the launch, Whole Lotta Dank is expanding its portfolio, with more than 20 SKUs submitted to AGLC for regulatory review, and inviting licensed Canadian cannabis producers, cultivators, processors and manufacturers to explore long-term partnerships.

Calling Canadian Cannabis Producers: Let's Build Something Bigger

Whole Lotta Dank is actively sourcing cannabis products and inputs across Canada, including premium flower, bulk cannabis, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, beverages and more.

The company is interested in exploring opportunities involving existing products, available inventory, upcoming harvests, new product development and ongoing manufacturing.

For Canadian producers and brands looking to enter or expand in Alberta, Whole Lotta Dank offers the opportunity to work with a partner that understands the provincial market, backed by an established retail and delivery network and firsthand insight into local consumer demand.

The goal is to build lasting partnerships, not simply place one-time purchase orders.

With multiple brands spanning different categories and market segments, Whole Lotta Dank's portfolio creates opportunities for partnerships across different formats, including the potential to utilize more of a harvest or production run through multiple brands.

From independent craft cultivators to established licensed producers and manufacturers, the company welcomes conversations with Canadian cannabis businesses interested in growing together.

Partnership inquiries: ...

Built on Retail Experience. Backed by Customer Insights.

Whole Lotta Dank draws on the established Dank Cannabis retail and delivery network, which operates eight retail locations and has completed over 125,000 deliveries across Alberta.

This firsthand experience delivers valuable insight into consumer purchasing behaviour, product performance, pricing trends and category demand, helping guide sourcing decisions and product development.

“We're not building brands based on guesswork,” said Arshi, a member of the Whole Lotta Dank executive team.“Through our retail stores and delivery network, we have firsthand insight into what customers are buying, what they're looking for and what actually moves off the shelves. We're using that knowledge to develop products that customers want and retailers can get behind. It's not just about getting products onto shelves. It's about understanding what gets them off the shelves.”

By connecting product development with real-world purchasing trends, Whole Lotta Dank helps reduce the guesswork around sell-through, enabling producers to bring products to market that resonate with consumers and appeal to independent retailers.

One Platform. Multiple Brands. More Opportunities.

Dank Pack is the first retail launch from a portfolio of six cannabis brands:



Dank Pack: Premium, curated limited-release cannabis

Whole Lotta Dank: Core premium cannabis products

Grams: Competitively priced cannabis products across multiple formats

Dinky Danky: Small-bud and milled flower products

Dankies: Cannabis edibles Dank Drank: Cannabis beverages

More than 20 SKUs have been submitted to AGLC for review across flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles and beverages. Future launches will depend on regulatory approvals, production readiness and product availability.

The diversified portfolio creates opportunities for Canadian producers and manufacturers across different product categories and market segments.

Dank Pack Debuts with Blueberry BBL, Available Now Across Alberta

Dank Pack's inaugural release, Blueberry BBL (Drop 001), establishes the brand's premium, limited-drop concept, with Drop 002 already in preparation and expected soon.

Blueberry BBL is available now at all eight Dank Cannabis locations: Carrington, Coach Hill, Dover, Ogden, Okotoks, Parkdale, Ranchlands and Southland.

Customers can also access the release through Dank Cannabis same-day cannabis delivery across Calgary, Okotoks and surrounding service areas, as well as mail-order marijuana delivery throughout Alberta.

Blueberry BBL is also available to licensed Alberta cannabis retailers through AGLC wholesale, subject to remaining inventory.

For product information and upcoming releases, visit .

About Whole Lotta Dank

Whole Lotta Dank (WLD) is a Canadian cannabis brand development and sourcing platform focused on building a diversified portfolio across multiple cannabis categories. Drawing on established Alberta retail and delivery operations, the company combines firsthand consumer insights with product sourcing, brand development and long-term relationships with licensed Canadian cannabis businesses.

About Dank Pack

Dank Pack is a premium cannabis brand within the Whole Lotta Dank portfolio, focused on curated, limited-release products. Its inaugural release, Blueberry BBL, debuted in Alberta in October 2026.

Media and Business Inquiries

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