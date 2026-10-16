Punjab BJP Emphasises Need For Double-Engine Government

MENAFN - IANS) Sangrur, Oct 16 (IANS) The Punjab BJP Executive Committee on Friday met here under the chairmanship of state President Kewal Singh Dhillon and emphasised the need for a BJP-led double-engine government in the state.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Dhillon launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the prevailing situation in Punjab.

He said the drug menace, gangsterism, corruption and deteriorating law and order were causing serious difficulties for ordinary men, traders, government employees and young people across the state.

Dhillon said only the BJP could provide lasting solutions to the state's problems. He said the meeting focused on shaping the party's organisational and future strategy, while also preparing a chargesheet highlighting the failures of the AAP government.

Dhillon said that, besides discussions on the party's strategy for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the meeting unanimously passed a resolution commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years of public service, first as Chief Minister and subsequently as Prime Minister of India.

During the inaugural session, Union Minister Jitendra Singh initiated a discussion on Modi's 25-year journey in public service and moved a resolution expressing appreciation and gratitude.

Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, former state President Manoranjan Kalia, MLA Ashwani Sharma, and BJP National Vice-President Manpreet Singh Badal participated in the discussion.

The resolution was subsequently passed unanimously. One of the key sessions focused on“Organisation and Future Plan” and was addressed by Satish Poonia, the party's state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP.

During the session, state General Secretary (Organisation) Srinivasulu Mantri outlined plans to strengthen the party organisation, discussed upcoming programmes and presented the party's future strategy.

Punjab co-in-charge Virendra Sachdeva and Punjab co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Alka Gurjar also addressed the gathering.

During the session on the failures of the state government, former State Presidents Vijay Sampla, Avinash Rai Khanna and Shwet Malik criticised the AAP government, declaring it a failure on every front.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak discussed the chargesheet prepared against the AAP government, while Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab BJP State President and former MP, shared details on matters related to the party's election manifesto.

The day-long meeting covered organisational matters, issues of public concern and preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.