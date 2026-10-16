AAPL Stock Gains As Strong Demand Reportedly Pushes Iphone Duo Delivery To December



Apple has not disclosed how many iPhone Duo units were available at launch.

According to AppleInsider, supply may be lower than usual because of manufacturing challenges. UBS maintained its 'Neutral' rating on AAPL stock, saying trends indicate limited upside to sales estimates.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares edged higher on Friday as shipping estimates for its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, reportedly got pushed into December and beyond within minutes of preorders opening.

According to Bloomberg, the extended delivery timelines suggest strong demand and sharply constrained supply for the $1,999 device, which is scheduled to go on sale October 23.

As of this writing, AAPL stock was trending half a percent higher and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

iPhone Duo Preorders Face Extended Delivery Waits

Apple opened preorders for the iPhone Duo at 8 a.m. ET Friday through its online store and Apple Store app, ahead of next week's scheduled launch. According to the report, delivery delays affected both available colors and every storage configuration of the Duo.

On X, Customers reported delayed deliveries even after using Apple's advance reservation system, which allowed buyers to select their preferred configurations before preorders opened. Apple retail stores also ran out of launch-day availability almost immediately.

According to AppleInsider, shipping estimates initially slipped to November 16 and then November 23 within moments of preorders opening, before extending further.

The report noted that Apple has not disclosed how many units were available at launch, adding that supply may be lower than usual due to manufacturing challenges associated with the new foldable design and uncertainty about demand for an entirely new product.

Counterpoint Research expects Apple to sell approximately six million iPhone Duo units this year, according to a forecast published last month.

UBS Flags Demand Concerns For iPhone Pro Models

Despite the apparent enthusiasm surrounding the foldable device, UBS on Friday raised concerns about demand for Apple's conventional premium smartphones

According to TheFly, UBS said iPhone availability data showed year-over-year wait times declining by approximately four days for the iPhone 18 Pro, while remaining flat for the Pro Max.

Over the past week, wait times also shortened by one day for the Pro and five days for the Pro Max. The firm said the trends indicate limited upside to sales estimates and potential demand sensitivity following Apple's price increases.

UBS maintained its 'Neutral' rating and a target price of $296 on AAPL stock.

What Retail Thinks About AAPL Stock

Despite surpassing a $5 trillion market capitalization and closing in on the title of the world's most valuable company, retail sentiment toward AAPL stock flipped to 'extremely bearish' on Stocktwits.

AAPL stock retail sentiment on October 16, as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, AAPL stock has rallied nearly 27%, the best-performing Magnificent Seven stock. By comparison, the Vanguard S & P 500 ETF (VOO), which holds the stock, has risen around 13% during this period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.