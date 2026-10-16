Biotissue Named To Great Place To Work® And 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces In Biopharmatm For Third Consecutive Year

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For its third consecutive year, BioTissue has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharmaTM list, presented by Great Place to Workand Fortune magazine. BioTissue ranked #21 on the 2026 list. The recognition is based on employee feedback collected through Great Place to Work's independent workplace evaluation process and recognizes companies that demonstrate strong workplace cultures.The Trust IndexTM Employee Survey from Great Place to Workshows 87% of BioTissue Employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. It also shows that 69% of BioTissue's employee have been with the company two or more years, with employees citing teamwork and camaraderie among the top reasons BioTissue is a great place to work - demonstrating that the culture behind the company's success starts with the people who make it possible.“Being featured for the third year in a row is especially meaningful because it reflects the people and culture behind everything we do,” said BioTissue President and CEO Ted Davis.“For nearly three decades, BioTissue has been driven by a shared commitment to advancing ocular health and improving the lives of patients. It starts with our people, and we're fortunate to have a team that brings passion, collaboration and a genuine sense of purpose to our work every day.”BioTissue's recognition as a Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company demonstrates the strength of the supportive environment BioTissue has built and sustained as the company advancing its role in the ocular industry. It also speaks to the opportunity BioTissue provides for talented people to grow their careers while contributing to innovations designed to improve patient outcomes.For career opportunities, visit .# # #About BioTissue Holdings Inc.BioTissueis an emerging biotechnology company and leader in harnessing the unique power of human birth tissue to support healing across a wide variety of conditions throughout the body, specializing in ocular surface disease, neurotrophic keratitis, and non-healing corneal defects. BioTissue's portfolio of Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane (CAM) products use its proprietary CryoTekcryopreservation technology, designed to retain the tissue's structural and functional integrity. The company continues to break new ground with multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) clinical trials as the company pursues Biologic License Applications (BLAs) for products to treat patients' unmet clinical needs. BioTissue is committed to empowering healthcare professionals with solutions to deliver optimal patient outcomes by fostering innovation through evidence-based science. Since its inception, clinicians have performed over 1.2 million human implants with its products and published 440 peer-reviewed studies supporting BioTissue's platform technology. Learn more at biotissue.

Wendy Boyce

McDougall Communications

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BioTissue Named to Great Place to Work® and 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharmaTM for Third Consecutive Year News Provided By McDougall Communications October 16, 2026, 14:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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