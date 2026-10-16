US Taking 200 Firms To Russia-China Backyard

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) The United States is taking more than 200 American companies to Central Asia as part of a major diplomatic and commercial push into a strategically important region bordering Russia and China, with Washington seeking stronger economic partnerships, access to critical minerals and closer security cooperation with five countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the engagement in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where he is scheduled to meet foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan under the C5 plus 1 diplomatic framework.

A senior US official said the Trump administration was determined to expand American engagement in a region that had not received sufficient attention from Washington in the past.

The visit will bring together senior American officials, major corporations and representatives of Central Asian governments to explore investment opportunities and deepen economic cooperation.

"What we're gonna have here is not just bilateral meetings, not just a C5 plus one meeting. We're actually bringing over 200 American companies that are coming with us," the official told reporters during a State Department briefing.

The delegation includes companies from sectors ranging from aviation and banking to transportation and critical minerals.

The official identified Boeing, Citibank and Franklin Templeton among the companies associated with the administration's commercial diplomacy efforts.

Representatives from the US International Development Finance Corporation, Export-Import Bank, National Security Council and State Department will also participate in the engagements.

The official said Washington was seeking to match American businesses with companies and governments across Central Asia to accelerate investment and commercial partnerships.

The official acknowledged the region's strategic importance and said the administration had substantially increased its engagement with Central Asian leaders.

President Donald Trump hosted the five Central Asian presidents at the White House last year, an initiative the official described as an important milestone in US relations with the region.

The official also highlighted Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's invitations to attend the G20 as observers, describing them as another indication of their growing international engagement.

Economic cooperation has already produced substantial commitments, according to the official.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan together have announced more than $30 billion in new investments into the United States over the past year, the official said.

Beyond commercial diplomacy, Washington is seeking to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with Central Asian governments.

The official said the United States was expanding security engagement with some of the five countries while encouraging closer political and economic relationships.

Kazakhstan's announced participation in the Abraham Accords was also cited as an example of broader diplomatic engagement.

The official said discussions were continuing over a potential signing ceremony but did not provide a date.

Rubio is expected to hold meetings with all five Central Asian foreign ministers, alongside engagements with other senior officials from the region.

The official said the administration hoped the visit would advance previously discussed initiatives and produce further commercial opportunities.

The C5 plus 1 framework brings together the United States and the five Central Asian republics to discuss economic development, regional security and diplomatic cooperation. Critical minerals, transport connectivity and investment have become important areas of engagement as Washington seeks to diversify international supply chains and strengthen relationships across the region.