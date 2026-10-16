Element Fleet Management Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Element Fleet Management Corp.: Today announced the next phase of its strategic partnership with Waymo, supporting the company's planned launch in Toronto, which will mark Waymo's initial operations in Canada. Element Fleet Management Corp. shares T are trading up $0.14 at $21.95.
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