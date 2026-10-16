Cosmetic Pigments Market To Reach USD 1.19 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 8.2% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The, registering a. Growth is driven by rising demand for color cosmetics, premium beauty products, broader shade ranges, and innovative cosmetic formulations.

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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 0.80 Billion

Projected Market Value (2031): USD 1.19 Billion

CAGR (2026–2031): 8.2%

Largest Region: Asia Pacific - 43% share in 2026

Largest Composition: Inorganic

Fastest-Growing Composition: Organic - 8.0% CAGR

Largest Type: Special-effect Pigments - 34% share in 2026

Fastest-Growing Type: Natural Colorants

Largest Application: Facial Makeup

Fastest-Growing Application: Skincare & Personal Care Key Players: Sudarshan Chemical Industries, DIC Corporation, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Global New Material International, ALTANA, Kobo Products, Kuncai Pigments, LANXESS, Geotech International, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals, and Vibrantz.

Why This Market Matters

Cosmetic pigments are essential for delivering color, visual effects, coverage, and differentiated finishes across facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color, and personal care formulations.

Growing consumer preference for premium, customized, vibrant, long-lasting, clean-label, and sustainable beauty products is encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced pigment technologies.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by:



Composition: Organic, Inorganic

Type: Special-effect, Surface-treated, Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants

Application: Facial, Eye, Lip, Nail, Hair Color, Special-purpose Products, Others Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

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Segment Analysis

By Composition - Inorganic Leads

Inorganic pigments hold the largest market share, supported by their color stability, opacity, durability, and chemical resistance across cosmetic formulations.

Meanwhile, organic pigments are the fastest-growing segment, supported by their vibrant shades, high color intensity, and broader color range.

By Type - Special-effect Pigments Lead

Special-effect pigments accounted for 34% of the market in 2026, driven by demand for unique optical effects, differentiated finishes, and premium aesthetics.

Natural colorants are the fastest-growing type as clean-label and naturally derived beauty formulations gain traction.

By Application - Facial Makeup Leads

Facial makeup represents the largest application segment, supported by widespread use in foundations, concealers, blushes, and bronzers.

Skincare & personal care is the fastest-growing application as pigment technologies expand into multifunctional and specialty formulations.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Largest Region

Asia Pacific accounted for 43% of the global market in 2026 and is expected to remain the largest regional market.

Growth is supported by expanding cosmetics manufacturing, rising disposable incomes, increasing beauty-product consumption, and growing demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Key Industry Trends



Clean Beauty: Growing demand for natural and sustainable pigments.

Premium Cosmetics: Specialty and effect pigments are enabling differentiated finishes.

Personalization: Broader shade ranges and customized formulations are increasing pigment demand.

Advanced Pigments: Surface-treated, effect, and specialty pigment technologies are gaining importance. Beauty E-commerce: Digital beauty trends and expanding online channels are accelerating product innovation.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers



Rising consumption of color cosmetics Growing demand for diverse shades and innovative finishes

Key Restraints



Stringent regulations governing cosmetic pigments Volatility in pigment raw-material prices

Key Opportunities



Natural and clean-label cosmetic pigments Specialty pigments for premium beauty products

Key Challenges



Maintaining consistent shade and color performance Ensuring pigment stability across different formulations.

Competitive Landscape

The market features specialty pigment manufacturers competing through product innovation, specialty color systems, effect pigments, sustainable solutions, and expanded application portfolios.

Key Players



Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

DIC Corporation

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Global New Material International Holdings Limited

ALTANA

Kobo Products

Kuncai Pigments

LANXESS

Geotech International

Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Vibrantz

Strategic Takeaway

The USD 1.19 billion opportunity by 2031 highlights the growing role of cosmetic pigments in the evolution of premium, personalized, sustainable, and visually differentiated beauty products.

For pigment manufacturers and cosmetics companies, opportunities are increasingly centered on special-effect pigments, natural colorants, clean-label formulations, broader shade ranges, and high-performance pigment technologies.

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