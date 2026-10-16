Nepal To Host ICC Asia Conference From November 19 To 21

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Oct 16 (IANS) Nepal will host the ICC Asia Conference from November 19 to 21, with the event bringing together cricket administrators from across the region, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced on Friday.

The conference, organised by the ICC and managed by CAN, will be attended by representatives of Asia's Test-playing nations and Associate Members, along with senior figures from the global cricket community.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC), in collaboration with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), will host the ICC Asia Conference in Nepal from November 19–21, 2026.

"The conference will bring together representatives from Test-playing and Associate Member nations across Asia, along with delegates from the international cricket community, to discuss cricket development and strengthen regional cooperation,” said CAN in a statement on Friday.

CAN secretary Paras Khadka said the event would open up new avenues for the sport in the country. "Hosting the conference will add a significant new dimension to the structural development of Nepali cricket and help expand the country's international relations within the sport," he said.

The conference is also expected to raise Nepal's standing in international cricket administration while giving a boost to tourism in the Himalayan nation, which was affected by flash floods in August.

The third edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) gets underway on October 26, with its Eliminator and final set to coincide with the delegates' visit. "Hosting the conference is a significant milestone for Nepali cricket and is expected to further strengthen Nepal's international presence and promote sports tourism.

“Delegates attending the conference will also witness the Eliminator and Final of the Siddharth Bank Nepal Premier League (SBL NPL III)," added CAN. Recently, the NPL was officially sanctioned as a recognised tournament by the ICC.

The third edition of the NPL is set to feature several internationally recognised players, including David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Moeen Ali, Jimmy Neesham and ex-India cricketer KS Bharat. CAN added that this recognition from the ICC will significantly contribute to the development and expansion of Nepali cricket and further strengthen the international status of Nepal's premier franchise T20 competition.