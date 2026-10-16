Motorola Brings Its Bestselling Smartphones To Their Lowest-Ever Prices With #Bigbillionmotodeals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 16th October 2026: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and Indias leading AI smartphone brand, is bringing consumers the opportunity to own its bestselling smartphones at their lowest-ever prices as part of #BigBillionMotoDeals during Flipkarts Big Billion Days Sale 2026.
With exciting festive prices on the moto g06 power, moto g37 power, moto g max and moto g77 power, Motorola is making feature-packed smartphones more accessible to consumers seeking long-lasting battery life, capable cameras, dependable performance and premium design. Available for a limited time only, these special prices offer consumers a final opportunity to grab their favourite Motorola smartphones at their lowest-ever prices before the festive sale ends. Offers are subject to stock availability.
moto g37 power: The Best Smartphone Around ₹15K
The moto g37 power, the best smartphone around ₹15K, combines a massive 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life, MediaTek Dimensity 6400-powered 5G performance, Gorilla® Glass 7i protection and MIL-STD-810H durability. It is available at ₹15,499* (4GB + 64GB) and ₹17,999* (4GB + 128GB), making it an attractive choice for consumers looking for dependable performance and exceptional battery endurance at an accessible price.
moto g max: The Most Complete Smartphone Under ₹20K
The moto g max, the most complete smartphone under ₹20K, combines a premium Luxury Satin Finish with PANTONETM Curated Colours, a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIATM 600 camera system, Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 performance, and a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery offering up to three days of battery life. The smartphone is available during Big Billion Days at ₹19,999* (4GB + 128GB).
moto g06 power: Massive Battery, Immersive Entertainment
The moto g06 power, featuring a segment-leading 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life, a segments largest 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz display with Water Touch technology, Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers and a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor. It also features a premium PANTONETM-curated vegan leather finish, IP64 water resistance and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is available at ₹12,999* during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026.
moto g77 power: The Best All-Rounder Smartphone Under ₹20K
The moto g77 power, the best all-rounder smartphone under ₹20K, combines a 50MP Sony LYTIATM 600 camera, a 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, and a massive 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life. The smartphone is available at ₹19,999* (4GB + 128GB) during Big Billion Days, bringing together camera capabilities, immersive entertainment and long-lasting battery life in one compelling package.
More Festive Deals on motorola edge 70 fusion and motorola edge 70 pro
Consumers can also explore exciting festive prices on the motorola edge 70 fusion and motorola edge 70 pro, bringing premium displays, advanced cameras and powerful performance to more consumers. The motorola edge 70 fusion features an AI-powered 50MP Sony LYTIATM 710 camera, a 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display and a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPowerTM charging. The motorola edge 70 pro combines the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme with a triple 50MP pro-grade camera system and a 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display, delivering a premium experience for consumers seeking powerful performance and advanced imaging.
Availability
With the moto g37 power starting at ₹15,499*, the moto g06 Power starting at just ₹12,999*, and the moto g max and moto g77 power available at ₹19,999*, consumers can choose a smartphone that fits their needs and budget.
These limited-period offers give consumers a last chance to upgrade to Motorolas bestselling smartphones at their lowest-ever prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026. Offers are available on Flipkart, subject to stock availability and applicable terms and conditions.
About Motorola & Lenovo:
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the worlds largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of New IT technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovos world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category
*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.
Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.
With exciting festive prices on the moto g06 power, moto g37 power, moto g max and moto g77 power, Motorola is making feature-packed smartphones more accessible to consumers seeking long-lasting battery life, capable cameras, dependable performance and premium design. Available for a limited time only, these special prices offer consumers a final opportunity to grab their favourite Motorola smartphones at their lowest-ever prices before the festive sale ends. Offers are subject to stock availability.
moto g37 power: The Best Smartphone Around ₹15K
The moto g37 power, the best smartphone around ₹15K, combines a massive 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life, MediaTek Dimensity 6400-powered 5G performance, Gorilla® Glass 7i protection and MIL-STD-810H durability. It is available at ₹15,499* (4GB + 64GB) and ₹17,999* (4GB + 128GB), making it an attractive choice for consumers looking for dependable performance and exceptional battery endurance at an accessible price.
moto g max: The Most Complete Smartphone Under ₹20K
The moto g max, the most complete smartphone under ₹20K, combines a premium Luxury Satin Finish with PANTONETM Curated Colours, a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIATM 600 camera system, Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 performance, and a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery offering up to three days of battery life. The smartphone is available during Big Billion Days at ₹19,999* (4GB + 128GB).
moto g06 power: Massive Battery, Immersive Entertainment
The moto g06 power, featuring a segment-leading 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life, a segments largest 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz display with Water Touch technology, Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers and a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor. It also features a premium PANTONETM-curated vegan leather finish, IP64 water resistance and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is available at ₹12,999* during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026.
moto g77 power: The Best All-Rounder Smartphone Under ₹20K
The moto g77 power, the best all-rounder smartphone under ₹20K, combines a 50MP Sony LYTIATM 600 camera, a 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, and a massive 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life. The smartphone is available at ₹19,999* (4GB + 128GB) during Big Billion Days, bringing together camera capabilities, immersive entertainment and long-lasting battery life in one compelling package.
More Festive Deals on motorola edge 70 fusion and motorola edge 70 pro
Consumers can also explore exciting festive prices on the motorola edge 70 fusion and motorola edge 70 pro, bringing premium displays, advanced cameras and powerful performance to more consumers. The motorola edge 70 fusion features an AI-powered 50MP Sony LYTIATM 710 camera, a 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display and a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPowerTM charging. The motorola edge 70 pro combines the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme with a triple 50MP pro-grade camera system and a 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display, delivering a premium experience for consumers seeking powerful performance and advanced imaging.
Availability
With the moto g37 power starting at ₹15,499*, the moto g06 Power starting at just ₹12,999*, and the moto g max and moto g77 power available at ₹19,999*, consumers can choose a smartphone that fits their needs and budget.
These limited-period offers give consumers a last chance to upgrade to Motorolas bestselling smartphones at their lowest-ever prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026. Offers are available on Flipkart, subject to stock availability and applicable terms and conditions.
About Motorola & Lenovo:
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the worlds largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of New IT technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovos world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category
*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.
Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.
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