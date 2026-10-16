Nasdaq Resumes Trading In CN Healthy Food Tech Group Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market(Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in CN Healthy Food Tech Group Corp. (Nasdaq: UCFI and UCFIW) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 19, 2026. Trading in the company's common stock and warrants was halted on October 1, 2025 at 11:28:10 Eastern Time.

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