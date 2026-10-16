Correction: Coop Pank AS Financial Calendar For 2027

Corrected company announcement:

AS Coop Pank has approved its financial calendar for the 2027 financial year.

In 2027, Coop Pank plans to disclose information and hold its general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

18.02.2027 Q4 2026 and unaudited full-year results for 2026

19.02.2027 January results

11.03.2027 February results

17.03.2027 Audited annual report for 2026

14.04.2027 General meeting of shareholders

22.04.2027 Q1 interim results

13.05.2027 April results

10.06.2027 May results

22.07.2027 Q2 interim results

12.08.2027 July results

10.09.2027 August results

21.10.2027 Q3 interim results

11.11.2027 October results

10.12.2027 November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 239,100 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises over 330 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: ...