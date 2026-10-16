Correction: Coop Pank AS Financial Calendar For 2027
Corrected company announcement:
AS Coop Pank has approved its financial calendar for the 2027 financial year.
In 2027, Coop Pank plans to disclose information and hold its general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
18.02.2027 Q4 2026 and unaudited full-year results for 2026
19.02.2027 January results
11.03.2027 February results
17.03.2027 Audited annual report for 2026
14.04.2027 General meeting of shareholders
22.04.2027 Q1 interim results
13.05.2027 April results
10.06.2027 May results
22.07.2027 Q2 interim results
12.08.2027 July results
10.09.2027 August results
21.10.2027 Q3 interim results
11.11.2027 October results
10.12.2027 November results
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 239,100 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises over 330 stores.
Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: ...
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