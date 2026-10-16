'Conspiracy To Use Students For Destabilising Political Order': Dharmendra Pradhan Criticises 'Regime Change' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Former Union Education Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday alleged that it is the "calculated conspiracy of anti-national elements of using students to destabilise political order" in the country.

He also accused the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" public mandate and the Congress of "sowing distrust" in democratic institutions.

This comes a day after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have now turned into a "fight for regime change" and called it a "democratic right" of citizens.

Earlier, All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora had praised Bangladesh's Gen-Z movement, which she claimed, served as "inspiration" for young people in India, inviting backlash from the BJP.

In a sharply worded post on social media platform X, Pradhan said: "The true nature of the protests-ostensibly launched in the name of national interest, reforming the system, and the welfare of students-is no longer hidden from anyone."

"Openly talking of 'regime change' and drawing inspiration from the events in Bangladesh makes it clear that this is a calculated conspiracy of using students as a front, to spread anarchy and destabilise the political order in the country," he alleged.

The former Education Minister also said: "Those anti-national elements who dream of seizing power with the backing of foreign forces must understand that in India, a change in government is determined solely through the democratic process. The people of India will never accept such an undemocratic mindset."

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Pradhan said: "The one who has already notched up a 'century' of electoral defeats-repeatedly insults the public mandate."

"Whenever the electoral process fails to yield the results they desire, the Congress party attempts to sow distrust in democratic institutions," he remarked while calling it the grand old party's aim to cause daily inconvenience to the public "for the sake of their own political interest".

Referring to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi in 1975, Pradhan said: "This reflects the same anti-democratic Congress mentality that once trampled upon the rights of the nation's citizens."

The former Union Minister said that despite "roaming around with a copy of the Constitution", Rahul Gandhi acts in an "unconstitutional manner" and has been therefore "repeatedly rejected" by the people.

"Yet, driven by a lust for power and sheer obstinacy, the mandate of the people is being insulted and constitutional institutions are being called into question-thereby shattering the decorum of democracy. Rahul Gandhi-ji, this hateful attitude of yours toward democracy is truly shameful!" Pradhan remarked.