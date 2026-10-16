Maxliner To Open Five U.S. Distribution Centers To Support Trenchless Plumbing Market

MaxLiner will open five U.S. distribution center.

The West Coast location is the first opening supporting Los Angeles; follows two years of small-diameter trenchless infrastructure portfolio expansion.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MaxLiner, part of the Vortex family of Companies, is building a five-location U.S. distribution, training, and technical support network for small-diameter pipe rehabilitation, with four locations opening through 2027 alongside strategically located depots. The first of these five is now open in the Los Angeles area.The decision to open the facility was an easy one, following the overwhelmingly positive response from the plumbing and contractor community after the opening of its first full-scale facility in Charlotte, NC. Maxliner now serves as a go-to destination for training, education, and local equipment and material inventory. The CLT facility serves as the benchmark for all of the subsequent openings around the country.The expansion of MaxLiner's facility network reflects the continued growth of its complete product portfolio. Since acquiring MaxLiner in 2023, Vortex has significantly strengthened its small-diameter rehabilitation offering through strategic acquisitions, including Orlando, Florida-based PrimeLine Products, added focus and support of the Picote pipe prep and cleaning product line, and the development and successful launch of United Point Repair. The portfolio has also benefited from the integration of liner and resin manufacturing capabilities, supported by United Felts. Most recently, MaxLiner became a distributor of MiniCam's Dancutterand SpeedyLightsystems, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive supplier to the small-diameter rehabilitation market.Today, MaxLiner offers an integrated portfolio supporting every stage of the rehabilitation process, from cleaning, inspection and cutting to lining, curing, reinstatement and sectional repair.“We've made the deliberate decision to invest behind the plumbing contractor,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies.“The portfolio expansions we have made allow our plumbing customers to run the whole job from one source, with one number to call when something on site does not go to plan. What has been missing from our offering is proximity. No contractor or property owner should lose a day waiting on material. This network is about making the work easier to execute, not just easier to buy.”“Contractors want support that's close to where they work,” said Connor Collier, Senior Vice President of MaxLiner.“They want to be able to get material, talk to someone who understands the application, see the equipment operate and train their crews. That is what we have built in Charlotte and now Southern California, and that is where we are heading in the future.”Expanding distribution places a corresponding demand for manufacturing.“Growth in this market only works if contractors can count on the product they're installing,” said Matt Timberlake, President of United Felts.“Our role is to make sure MaxLiner customers have consistent liner quality and dependable supply as demand grows. As MaxLiner expands its footprint, we are expanding the manufacturing support behind it so contractors have confidence that the liner they need will be there and will perform the way they expect it to.”The Garden Grove center, at 11366 Markon Drive, serves contractors across Southern California and the Southwest with liners, equipment, parts and consumables alongside hands-on training, certification, and technical support. It is the template for the locations that follow.About MaxLinerMaxLiner provides pipe rehabilitation solutions, equipment, materials, training and technical support for plumbing and pipe rehabilitation professionals. MaxLiner supports residential and commercial contractors with solutions for pipe preparation, cleaning, and lining applications. For more information, go to: .About Vortex CompaniesVortex Companies is a global provider of trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, delivering advanced technologies and turnkey services for the rehabilitation, replacement, and protection of critical infrastructure. Vortex specializes in pipe, manhole and structure rehabilitation and manufactures CIPP liners, geopolymer and hybrid mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and grouts. Its technology portfolio also includes UV curing systems, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain-cleaning equipment. For more information, visit .

Bo Sims

Vortex Companies

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MaxLiner to Open Five U.S. Distribution Centers to Support Trenchless Plumbing Market News Provided By LFD Communications October 16, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment



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