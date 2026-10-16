Over 130 Kg Of Opium Seized, Three Detained In Southern Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Oct 16 (IANS) Counter-narcotics police seized 136 kg of opium-type drugs and detained three suspected smugglers in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a statement from the provincial Directorate of Information and Culture said on Friday.

The contraband was recovered from two cars in Sangin district on Thursday, the statement said, adding that the three suspects had been detained for investigation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The suspected drug smugglers would be handed over to the judiciary after the completion of a preliminary investigation, the statement added.

The Afghan government has intensified its crackdown on illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, a provincial police spokesman said that Afghan police incinerated 161 tons of assorted illicit narcotics uncovered during a year-long counter-narcotics campaign in western Herat province.

The illicit substances were recovered in a series of counter-narcotics operations carried out in Herat city, the provincial capital, and various districts of the province, said Sayed Massoud Hussaini, the provincial police spokesman.

Without revealing the number of individuals arrested for storing or trafficking the seized narcotics, Hussaini emphasised that police would not allow anyone to smuggle, cultivate, or process illicit drugs anywhere in Afghanistan.

In the broader anti-narcotics effort, police also destroyed 10 drug-processing laboratories and discovered a large quantity of materials used to manufacture heroin in neighbouring Ghor province, officials reported on Wednesday.

The Afghan government has banned drug trafficking and production and opium poppy cultivation, pledging to sustain the campaign until the war-ravaged nation, long known for its poppy fields, becomes a drug-free country.

On October 9, provincial police spokesman Naqibullah Masroor said that police seized more than 600 kg of opium-type illegal drugs from an ambulance in the northern Afghan province of Takhar.

In an unusual incident, counter-narcotics police stopped and searched a private ambulance early Thursday, recovering 614 kg of opium, the official said.

The ambulance was coming from neighbouring Badakhshan province and was disguised as a vehicle carrying a patient when police intercepted it in Taluqan, the provincial capital, and discovered the narcotics, Masroor said, without providing further details.

In a separate incident, police reported seizing and publicly burning 321 kg of illegal drugs, including 250 kg of opium, in the eastern province of Panjshir.