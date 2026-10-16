CFA Institute And Financial Services Institute (Fsi.Africa) Collaborate To Facilitate Access To CFA Institute Learning Programmes In Mauritius

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CFA Institute ( ) and the Financial Services Institute (FSi) announce a strategic collaboration to broaden access to internationally recognised investment education and support the development of Mauritius' financial services workforce.

Initiated and led by CFA Society Mauritius, the collaboration brings together the educational expertise of CFA Institute and FSi's capacity-building platform together with the Mauritius' Society's network of investment professionals. It reflects a shared commitment to strengthening professional competence, promoting ethical practice and creating more accessible opportunities for learning and career development.

CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, is recognised for its rigorous educational standards and commitment to ethics and professional excellence. Its worldwide community includes more than 200,000 CFA® charterholders, with a presence across leading banks, asset managers, and investment institutions. Its flagship credential, the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation, is internationally recognised as the leading credential for investment analysis and portfolio management. CFA Institute also offers specialised certificates that provide additional opportunities to develop knowledge and practical skills in specific areas of finance and investing.

Three CFA Institute representatives travelled to Mauritius for the signing ceremony: Nerina Visser, CFA, Vice-Chair of the CFA Institute Presidents Council; Kasia Marianiuk, Director, Strategic Partnerships, EMEA-Africa; and Kingston Nwosu, Manager, Partnerships & Client Solutions, EMEA.

FSi supports the development of financial services talent in Mauritius and across Africa through specialised training and professional development. Its Capability Framework is structured around ten capability clusters and twenty-four professional pathways, aligning learning with industry needs and supporting progression from foundational knowledge to advanced expertise. The partnership complements this framework by expanding access to CFA Institute certificates, particularly in capital markets and investing.

The offering spans introductory and specialised programmes offered by CFA Institute. The Investment Foundations Certificate ( ) provides a grounding in financial markets, investment instruments, and ethical principles. The Private Markets and Alternative Investments Certificate ( ) explores private equity, private debt, real estate, and infrastructure. For those seeking deeper expertise, the Private Equity Certificate ( ) develops practical skills in financial modelling, valuation and deal assessment, including leveraged buyouts and value creation strategies. The Advanced Private Equity Certificate ( ) builds on these skills through advanced financial modelling, due diligence, debt valuation, and partnership governance, incorporating the perspectives of both fund managers and investors.

The Sustainable Investing Certificate ( ) focuses on integrating environmental, social and governance factors into investment decisions, while the Climate Risk, Valuation, and Investing Certificate ( ) develops the skills to assess climate-related risks and their implications for asset valuations and portfolios.

The partnership will make participating in the introductory and specialised programmes from CFA Institute more accessible, helping individuals and employers invest in continued learning and professional development.

Rajeev Hasnah, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Mauritius, remarks:

“The success of any International Financial Centre is not determined solely by its regulatory framework, infrastructure, or technology. A highly skilled, competent, and ethical workforce is the foundation upon which a sustainable and globally competitive financial centre is built. In this regard, the role of CFA Institute is particularly important. Its commitment to professional standards, ethics, and continuous learning contributes significantly to strengthening the capabilities of finance professionals around the world. As our financial sector evolves and becomes increasingly sophisticated, the demand for specialised expertise in investment management, risk management, sustainable finance, fintech, and regulatory compliance continues to grow. Regulatory authorities like the Bank of Mauritius or the Financial Services Commission play a critical role in this journey. Beyond safeguarding financial stability and market integrity, they are key partners in fostering an environment that encourages professional development, lifelong learning, and the adoption of international best practices.”

Nitin Ramphul, Chief Executive Officer of FSi, said:

“This collaboration with CFA Institute and CFA Society Mauritius marks an important milestone for FSi. By expanding access to six internationally recognised programmes, we are creating more opportunities for individuals to build expertise, enhance their employability and advance their careers. Aligned with our FSi Capability Framework, these programmes will help strengthen the skills needed to support the continued development and competitiveness of Mauritius' financial services sector. This collaboration also supports our broader commitment to promoting financial literacy, particularly among young people, and equipping individuals to make informed financial decisions.”

Chandradev (Sunju) Naregadu, CFA, President of CFA Society Mauritius, commented:

“CFA Society Mauritius initiated this collaboration with a clear vision: to make high-quality, internationally recognised investment education more accessible and equip more Mauritians with the knowledge and ethical standards to pursue opportunities in financial services. By bringing CFA Institute and FSi together, we are translating that vision into a practical pathway for learning and professional growth. This partnership also reflects our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the development of Mauritius as an International Financial Centre.”

Tricia Rothschild, CFA, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CFA Institute, said:

“Working together with FSi and CFA Society Mauritius, we can make practical, high-quality financial education more accessible to professionals in Mauritius and support people as they build skills throughout their careers. This is exactly the kind of collaboration we value: one that combines our respective strengths to help develop talent, strengthen professional standards, and support the continued growth of the investment profession.”

Kasia Marianiuk, Strategic Partnerships & Business Development, EMEA-Africa, said:

“It is a privilege to be in Mauritius to mark this agreement in person alongside colleagues from FSi and CFA Society Mauritius, who have worked closely to make it possible. Today's signing formalises our shared commitment to building professional expertise. I am grateful for the warm welcome and pleased to be here to recognise this important milestone. I am looking forward to the opportunities our collaboration will create.”

The collaboration supports the shared ambitions of FSi and CFA Institute to strengthen Mauritius's financial services talent pipeline, encourage continuous professional development and embed ethical standards from the earliest stages of a career.

Information on participating certificates, preferential pricing, and registration arrangements will be announced soon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CFA Institute.

About FSi:

The Financial Services Institute operates under Mauritius's Ministry of Financial Services and Economic Planning of Mauritius. It provides specialised training and professional development to strengthen financial services capabilities in Mauritius and across Africa.

About CFA Society Mauritius:

CFA Society Mauritius is the local member chapter of CFA Institute and represents a vibrant community of over 170+ charterholders and members in Mauritius. It advances ethics, education and professional excellence through member engagement, learning initiatives, advocacy and strategic partnerships.

About CFA Institute:

​ As the global association of investment professionals, CFA Institute sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. We champion ethical behavior in investment markets and serve as the leading source of learning and research for the investment industry. We believe in fostering an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. With more than 200,000 charterholders worldwide across 160 markets, CFA Institute has 8 offices and 157 local societies. Find us at or follow us on LinkedIn ( ) and subscribe on YouTube ( ).