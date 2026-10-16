Time Out Market Debuts In India With First Three Culinary Line Up For Delhi Market
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 9th, 2026: Time Out Market Delhi will open in December 2026 at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, bringing the best of the city's food, drinks and cultural experiences together under one roof. Developed and operated by Quint Digital Limited (QDL) under its franchise agreement with Time Out Group, the Market today announces its first three kitchens: Bhawan, Chard and Mizu.
The capital's dining culture spans long-standing institutions, street food staples, neighbourhood favourites and innovative restaurants, and the first three names reflect that range: a Delhi burger and grill concept, regional Indian street food and a Mumbai izakaya joining from beyond the capital. These are three of the 11 kitchens, with further partners and announcements from Time Out Market Delhi to follow over the next few weeks.
Time Out Market's approach to curation starts with the city itself, considering the cuisines, categories and talent that best represent its food scene. The resulting mix can bring together established names, much-loved local favourites and rising talent, with the line-up continuing to evolve after opening.
“Every Time Out Market has its own dynamic, a unique, unexpected experience, yet one that unmistakably belongs to the city it calls home. Lisbon is nothing like Dubai, and Delhi shouldn't be anything like either of them. Our first Time Out Market in India will look, feel and taste like Delhi. For us, bringing Time Out Market here was about trusting the city to shape the experience, not arriving with a fixed idea of what that experience should be. That is what makes this such an exciting moment for us: bringing a global concept to India, but allowing Delhi to make it entirely its own”, says Ritu Kapur, Co-founder and Managing Director, Quint Digital Limited.
Bhawan, established in New Delhi in 2020, serves chaat, snacks and mithai from across India with a philosophy of putting the street back in street food. Guests can expect classics like Ajmeri Kadhi Kachori and Palak Patta Chaat, alongside reimagined dishes including Mutton Birria Seekh Kebab, Egg Appam Benedict and Tiramisu Rasmalai. For the Market, they will be dishing out signature takes on the classic dosa.
"Delhi takes its food seriously, and in this city, flavour trumps everything. People from every corner of India have made Delhi their home, and each community has added something to the richness of what we eat here, from Bihar's litti chokha to Naga smoked pork to Bombay's sev puri. We are honoured to be part of India's first Time Out Market, sharing the stage with so many talented chefs and restaurants", says Bhawan Co-founder, Rahul Dua.
Chard is the burger and grill concept from Hanisha and Jamsheed Bhote. Both began their careers at The Oberoi before building a decade of concepts based on careful cooking that doesn't take itself too seriously. At the Market, Chard will serve new variances of The OG: grilled double patty, caramelised onions, melted cheese, homemade pickles and house sauce in a Hokkaido-style brioche bun.
"Delhi's food scene is unlike anywhere else in the country: street food with a cult following perfected over generations, sitting right next to some of the most exciting new restaurants and bars opening right now", says Co-founder and Chef Jamsheed Bhote. "As people who travel to eat, Time Out Market has always been one of our first stops in any city. To be part of the first one in India, in our own city, is genuinely something we've been looking forward to".
Mizu Izakaya is Chef Lakhan Jethani's take on the Japanese izakaya: relaxed, social dining where food and drinks are shared. Born in Mumbai, it is grounded in Japanese flavours, ingredients and technique, while staying approachable and contemporary. Mizu's Time Out Market signature will be Hamachi Smoked Ponzu: thinly sliced hamachi with cucumber and radish, in a ponzu made in-house over about two weeks and smoked with garam masala.
"Delhi has always had a very strong food culture, and what I find interesting is how open the city is to different cuisines and new dining experiences. Japanese food has found its own audience here, and we're excited to be bringing Mizu to that conversation. We want to keep the food true to what we do at the Japanese restaurant, while bringing in the more relaxed, social spirit of an izakaya", says Chef Lakhan Jethani.
In the months before opening, Time Out Market Delhi will be announcing further partners, details on the beverage programme and a first look at its cultural calendar.
As part of the Market's expansive offerings, Time Out Studio will be the home of the programming and events calendar, hosting its cultural formats, from art and theatre to music and comedy. It will also serve as a private events space, available for corporate and private hire, with the Market's kitchens and bars on hand to cater events.
The first Time Out Market opened in Lisbon in 2014, and Markets now operate in cities across the globe including New York, Montréal, Dubai, Cape Town and Osaka. Each follows the same proposition, and each is distinctly local: in Delhi, that means cooking from India's regions sitting alongside Delhi's own.
Set within the mixed-use Worldmark high street beside Indira Gandhi International Airport, and linked to the rest of the city by the Airport Express Metro, the Market will welcome office workers, hotel guests, residents and travellers.
About Time Out Market Delhi
Time Out Market Delhi is a food and cultural destination at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, New Delhi, opening in December 2026. Across approximately 25,000 sq. ft., it will have 11 kitchens, two full-service bars, a private events space, Time Out Studio, a live performance stage and seating for around 500 guests. It is brought to India by Quint Digital Limited (QDL), a digital and media-tech company focused on AI, which is the master franchise partner for Time Out Market and Time Out Media in India.
Time Out Market brings a city together under one roof: chefs, restaurateurs, drinks and cultural experiences, from live music to installations by local artists. The first opened in Lisbon in 2014, and there are now 13 Markets in cities including New York, Montréal, Dubai, Cape Town and Osaka. It is part of Time Out Group PLC (AIM: TMO), a global brand that connects people with city life through Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968, and local experts now create and curate content on what to do, see and eat across more than 350 cities in over 50 countries.
The capital's dining culture spans long-standing institutions, street food staples, neighbourhood favourites and innovative restaurants, and the first three names reflect that range: a Delhi burger and grill concept, regional Indian street food and a Mumbai izakaya joining from beyond the capital. These are three of the 11 kitchens, with further partners and announcements from Time Out Market Delhi to follow over the next few weeks.
Time Out Market's approach to curation starts with the city itself, considering the cuisines, categories and talent that best represent its food scene. The resulting mix can bring together established names, much-loved local favourites and rising talent, with the line-up continuing to evolve after opening.
“Every Time Out Market has its own dynamic, a unique, unexpected experience, yet one that unmistakably belongs to the city it calls home. Lisbon is nothing like Dubai, and Delhi shouldn't be anything like either of them. Our first Time Out Market in India will look, feel and taste like Delhi. For us, bringing Time Out Market here was about trusting the city to shape the experience, not arriving with a fixed idea of what that experience should be. That is what makes this such an exciting moment for us: bringing a global concept to India, but allowing Delhi to make it entirely its own”, says Ritu Kapur, Co-founder and Managing Director, Quint Digital Limited.
Bhawan, established in New Delhi in 2020, serves chaat, snacks and mithai from across India with a philosophy of putting the street back in street food. Guests can expect classics like Ajmeri Kadhi Kachori and Palak Patta Chaat, alongside reimagined dishes including Mutton Birria Seekh Kebab, Egg Appam Benedict and Tiramisu Rasmalai. For the Market, they will be dishing out signature takes on the classic dosa.
"Delhi takes its food seriously, and in this city, flavour trumps everything. People from every corner of India have made Delhi their home, and each community has added something to the richness of what we eat here, from Bihar's litti chokha to Naga smoked pork to Bombay's sev puri. We are honoured to be part of India's first Time Out Market, sharing the stage with so many talented chefs and restaurants", says Bhawan Co-founder, Rahul Dua.
Chard is the burger and grill concept from Hanisha and Jamsheed Bhote. Both began their careers at The Oberoi before building a decade of concepts based on careful cooking that doesn't take itself too seriously. At the Market, Chard will serve new variances of The OG: grilled double patty, caramelised onions, melted cheese, homemade pickles and house sauce in a Hokkaido-style brioche bun.
"Delhi's food scene is unlike anywhere else in the country: street food with a cult following perfected over generations, sitting right next to some of the most exciting new restaurants and bars opening right now", says Co-founder and Chef Jamsheed Bhote. "As people who travel to eat, Time Out Market has always been one of our first stops in any city. To be part of the first one in India, in our own city, is genuinely something we've been looking forward to".
Mizu Izakaya is Chef Lakhan Jethani's take on the Japanese izakaya: relaxed, social dining where food and drinks are shared. Born in Mumbai, it is grounded in Japanese flavours, ingredients and technique, while staying approachable and contemporary. Mizu's Time Out Market signature will be Hamachi Smoked Ponzu: thinly sliced hamachi with cucumber and radish, in a ponzu made in-house over about two weeks and smoked with garam masala.
"Delhi has always had a very strong food culture, and what I find interesting is how open the city is to different cuisines and new dining experiences. Japanese food has found its own audience here, and we're excited to be bringing Mizu to that conversation. We want to keep the food true to what we do at the Japanese restaurant, while bringing in the more relaxed, social spirit of an izakaya", says Chef Lakhan Jethani.
In the months before opening, Time Out Market Delhi will be announcing further partners, details on the beverage programme and a first look at its cultural calendar.
As part of the Market's expansive offerings, Time Out Studio will be the home of the programming and events calendar, hosting its cultural formats, from art and theatre to music and comedy. It will also serve as a private events space, available for corporate and private hire, with the Market's kitchens and bars on hand to cater events.
The first Time Out Market opened in Lisbon in 2014, and Markets now operate in cities across the globe including New York, Montréal, Dubai, Cape Town and Osaka. Each follows the same proposition, and each is distinctly local: in Delhi, that means cooking from India's regions sitting alongside Delhi's own.
Set within the mixed-use Worldmark high street beside Indira Gandhi International Airport, and linked to the rest of the city by the Airport Express Metro, the Market will welcome office workers, hotel guests, residents and travellers.
About Time Out Market Delhi
Time Out Market Delhi is a food and cultural destination at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, New Delhi, opening in December 2026. Across approximately 25,000 sq. ft., it will have 11 kitchens, two full-service bars, a private events space, Time Out Studio, a live performance stage and seating for around 500 guests. It is brought to India by Quint Digital Limited (QDL), a digital and media-tech company focused on AI, which is the master franchise partner for Time Out Market and Time Out Media in India.
Time Out Market brings a city together under one roof: chefs, restaurateurs, drinks and cultural experiences, from live music to installations by local artists. The first opened in Lisbon in 2014, and there are now 13 Markets in cities including New York, Montréal, Dubai, Cape Town and Osaka. It is part of Time Out Group PLC (AIM: TMO), a global brand that connects people with city life through Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968, and local experts now create and curate content on what to do, see and eat across more than 350 cities in over 50 countries.
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