MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2026 1:48 am - Invisible Touch Inc is an auto body and detailing shop at 5 Y D Rd in Bedford, MA, serving drivers since 2005.

Bedford, MA - A five-stage process ends with a written repair record at Invisible Touch Inc. The company uses it for hail damage repair in Bedford, MA. The Bedford auto body shop has operated since 2005. Its main method is paintless dent repair (PDR), and it works directly with insurance adjusters.

The Five Stages

Documentation: The vehicle is recorded under directional lighting, including panel edges, before any work starts.

Insurance coordination: The shop contacts the adjuster directly and submits the damage assessment.

Repair: Technicians work panel by panel with graduated PDR rods and pick tools, checking each dent in reflected light.

Verification: The paint surface is checked under several light angles.

Delivery: The owner receives a completed repair record with pre-repair and post-repair documentation.

PDR usually avoids repainting, so the factory finish stays in place, the company says. Where hail has cracked or chipped the paint, the shop uses traditional filler and color-matched paint instead.

How Insurance Fits In

For hail damage repair in Bedford, MA, the company says hail falls under comprehensive coverage, not collision coverage. It describes hail as a non-fault claim in most states, including Massachusetts. In that case, the deductible is typically the only out-of-pocket cost.

The company gives one example. With a $500 deductible and an $800 repair, the owner pays $500 and the insurer pays $300. The shop says it accepts all major insurers and offers free hail assessments and estimates. Owners should confirm their own terms with their insurer.

Timing and Service Area

The company lists a turnaround of one to three days for hail repair. A moderate hail event takes about one day, and a severe one takes two to three days. The hail page also lists a lifetime workmanship warranty.

The shop serves drivers in Bedford, Arlington, Burlington, Concord, Lexington, Waltham, and Woburn.

Key Facts

Service: Hail damage repair using paintless dent repair

Location: 5 Y D Rd, Bedford, MA 01730

Hours: Monday to Friday 8 am to 6 pm, Saturday 8 am to 3 pm, Sunday by appointment

Estimates: Free hail assessments

About Invisible Touch Inc

Invisible Touch Inc is an auto body and detailing shop at 5 Y D Rd in Bedford, MA, serving drivers since 2005. Its services include paintless dent repair, collision repair, auto painting, ceramic coating, and hail damage repair in Bedford, MA.