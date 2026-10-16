Circular Library Launches Upcycled Ring Metalsmithing Workshop In Venice

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2026 2:31 am - Circular Library partners with Artful Moment for a hands-on metalsmithing workshop where participants craft custom upcycled rings using silver, brass, and gold wire on October 17

VENICE, LOS ANGELES, CA - October 17, 2026 - Circular Library has officially announced its upcoming creative workshop, "Upcycled Ring Metalsmithing," hosted in partnership with Artful Moment. Scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM in Venice, Los Angeles, CA, this interactive session invites art enthusiasts, sustainability advocates, and curious beginners to explore traditional metalworking techniques in a supportive, creative studio environment.

The interactive $75 workshop provides step-by-step instruction on creating custom-fit rings using upcycled artisan jewelry wire made of silver, brass, and gold. Designed specifically to be beginner-friendly, the session demystifies the craft of metalsmithing by providing hands-on experience with professional tools, including butane torches, ring mandrels, and specialized shaping equipment.

Participants in the workshop will learn fundamental industrial art techniques, including wire measuring, metal shaping, precise soldering with a butane torch, and surface finishing. By transforming reclaimed wire into wearable art, attendees not only leave with unique handmade jewelry pieces but also gain practical artisan skills centered on sustainable craft practices. For those eager to continue their metalworking journey at home, full soldering kits will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the event.

The session will be led by multidisciplinary artist Tracey Nelsen. Holding a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from the University of Minnesota, Nelsen brings extensive expertise across traditional craft processes, including metalsmithing, bookmaking, ceramics, and welding. Her work has been exhibited in Minnesota, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, and she has contributed to prominent large-scale industrial art installations, such as "Pulse" with the Flaming Lotus Girls at Burning Man.

Nelsen's teaching approach emphasizes the profound connection between hands-on creation and personal well-being. By exploring the intersection of natural elements and industrial art processes, her instruction highlights how tactile creation can enhance cognitive flexibility, sharpen focus, strengthen memory, and foster emotional resilience.

Registration for the "Upcycled Ring Metalsmithing" workshop is currently OPEN to the public, though seating remains limited to ensure individualized instruction. Detailed event information and registration options can be accessed directly at the official event page:

About Circular Library

Circular Library is a community-oriented platform dedicated to sustainable living, creative reuse, and skill-sharing through hands-on art and craft experiences.

About Artful Moment

Artful Moment offers curated artistic workshops designed to inspire creativity, foster mindfulness, and teach traditional handcraft techniques in an accessible setting.

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