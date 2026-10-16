Bonnie Crombie Launches Three-Part Affordability Plan For Mississauga Featuring An Auditor General, A $1,000 Seniors' Rebate And A $500 Recreation Credit

MENAFN - GetNews)Every dollar the City spends comes from someone who worked for it - Bonnie CrombieBonnie Crombie has unveiled a three-part affordability plan. She would review the budget line by line, create an independent Auditor General and aim to keep City tax increases at or below inflation. She would work to raise the tax rebate for eligible low-income seniors to $1,000, let eligible homeowners 65+ defer tax increases for a year, raise Active Assist to $500 and strengthen eviction prevention and food programs.

Mississauga, Ontario - 16th October, 2026 - Bonnie Crombie released a three-part plan to make life more affordable in Mississauga. It pairs stronger oversight of City spending with property tax relief for eligible seniors and practical support for residents struggling to make ends meet.

“People are working hard and wondering why they keep falling further behind,” said Crombie.“They deserve a mayor who respects their money, brings spending under control and makes sure help reaches the people who need it. My plan will help residents manage their bills, stay in their homes and build a future here.”

Controlling spending and taxes

Under her plan“Making Mississauga More Affordable,” Crombie would carry out a line-by-line budget review and create an independent Auditor General who reports directly to Council. Her goal is to keep City tax increases at or below inflation while protecting essential services.

The plan also calls for:

clearer disclosure of the full costs of major capital projectspublic reporting on savings and service performancea proposed early-payment property tax discount, with the final rate and the eligible portion of the bill set through public financial analysis

“Every dollar the City spends comes from someone who worked for it,” said Crombie.“I will ask tough questions, challenge spending and insist that residents can see what they are getting for their money.”

Helping seniors stay at home

Under“At Home in Mississauga,” Crombie would work with Council and Peel Region to raise the annual property tax rebate to $1,000 for eligible seniors with low incomes, while keeping support for eligible residents with disabilities. She would also bring forward an interest-free, one-year deferral of annual property tax increases for eligible homeowners aged 65 and older, with clear repayment terms.

A new Stay at Home partnership fund would help seniors with low incomes get minor home-safety improvements and practical assistance. Crombie would also:

expand windrow clearing where eligible demand exceeds available spacesprotect free MiWay travel for seniors and free City fitness memberships for residents 65 and oldersupport more accessible recreation

The plan also includes predictable support for community groups tackling isolation, easier access to benefits and services, and more affordable, accessible housing near family, transit and community amenities.

“As a senior myself now, I know how much it matters to remain independent and connected to the community you love,” said Crombie.“You helped build this city. You deserve to enjoy the life you have built here, with practical help when you need it.”

A fair chance for every resident

Crombie's poverty-reduction plan,“A Fair Chance in Mississauga,” would work with Peel Region and community partners. It would strengthen emergency rent and utility assistance, prevent evictions, and advance affordable, non-profit, co-operative and supportive rental housing.

The plan also calls for:

predictable, multi-year support for food banks and community food programsexpanded breakfast and snack programsan increase in ActiveAssist recreation assistance to $500 for each eligible participant

Other measures cover better access to discounted transit, emergency transportation support, help with benefits and tax filing, and paid work placements and apprenticeships. A first-year action plan would set measurable targets, with annual public reporting on progress.

“No one should have to choose between paying the rent and buying groceries, and no child should miss out because their family cannot afford a program,” said Crombie.“We need practical action that helps people through a difficult month and gives them a fair chance to get ahead.”

Crombie said the plans would be tied to transparent budgeting. Costs, funding sources and timelines would be set through the City's budget process and in work with regional and community partners.

“Responsible spending and strong community services belong together,” said Crombie.“That is how we build a Mississauga where families can get ahead, seniors can retire with confidence and people facing hardship have somewhere to turn.”

About Bonnie Crombie

Bonnie Crombie is a business leader and experienced public servant who was Mayor of Mississauga from 2014 to 2024. She won three straight city-wide elections, with 64 per cent of the vote in 2014, 77 per cent in 2018 and 79 per cent in 2022. Before that, she represented Ward 5 on Mississauga City Council and Peel Regional Council from 2011 to 2014, and was the Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville from 2008 to 2011. She led the Ontario Liberal Party from 2023 to 2026; under her leadership it won 30 per cent of the vote and regained official party status.

As mayor, she advanced the Hazel McCallion LRT, launched Mississauga's first city-wide housing strategy, revitalized community centres and attracted new investment. Earlier in her career she held senior roles at McDonald's, The Walt Disney Company and the Insurance Bureau of Canada. She holds an Honours BA from the University of Toronto, an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business, and the Institute of Corporate Directors designation. She is a mother of three and a new grandmother, and has lived in Mississauga for nearly three decades.