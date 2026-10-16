Zelensky: Europe Has Enough PAC-2 And PAC-3 Missiles To Defend Ukraine This Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this remark during a briefing in Brussels, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Will the Europeans support us? Yes. As for the quantity [of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles], I don't know yet. But I do know some things about certain countries. Are there enough PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles in Europe for Ukraine to get through the winter? Yes. According to the figures I announced-the number we would like to receive for the winter-Europe has those numbers,” he said.

Zelensky noted that today's winter support package for Ukraine primarily involves PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. He informed European representatives of the minimum number of missiles Ukraine needs.

“No one expects that two missiles will be used to shoot down a single ballistic missile from Russia, as is standard practice... We're talking 'one-for-one'-about the minimal, scarce resources we need. To be honest, all leaders have this package,” said the head of state.

He also expressed hope that the development of the“Freyja” anti-ballistic missile system would be completed.

“May God grant success to the engineers of dozens of countries; we will overcome this technological barrier and build our own anti-ballistic missile system. I want to emphasize that it must be quick to produce and more affordable. We will certainly share it with all our European partners-and beyond-with those who need this protection and the corresponding security,” he said.

to discuss energy, air defense and financial support in Brusse

The president added that Ukraine has“good agreements” with Germany, which have secured support packages for 2027–2028.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has received confirmation of new energy, humanitarian, and defense aid packages from at least five partner countries.

Photo: Office of the President