Bengal: Trinamool Congress Member 'Missing' From Durga Puja Committees

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) Members of the Trinamool Congress and former West Bengal ministers, who were prominent faces of community Durga Puja committees, especially in Kolkata, remain missing from the scene this year.

Traditional Sreebhumi Sporting at Lake Town, which had witnessed record footfalls last year due to the unique Pandal themes, was always known as the Puja of former Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose.

However, there are fewer chances for Bose to be part of this puja this year, as he is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore municipalities' job case in West Bengal.

With a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court rejecting his bail plea earlier this week, Bose will have to spend the entire Puja behind bars.

Similarly, former West Bengal municipal affairs & urban development minister and former Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim was the principal face of Chetla Agrani community Durga Puja in South Kolkata.

Though Hakim continues to be a legislator still and is currently with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction in Trinamool Congress, his association with Chetla Agrani's Durga Puja event this time is bare minimum or almost nil.

The name of former Power and Youth & Sports Minister, Aroop Biswas, had been totally deleted from the Durga Puja organising committee list of Suruchi Sangha's, which last year was identified as“Aroopda's Pujo”.

The association of former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee's association with Naktala Udayan Sangha had always been at the centre of discussion. However, this party Puja event lost much of its glamour following Chatterjee's arrest by the ED in July 2022 due to his alleged involvement in the multi-crore school job case in West Bengal.

After spending around three years behind bars, he was released last year. But he severed association with the Durga Puja even of Naktala Udayan totally since then.

This year he had decided to confine himself within his house with some of his childhood friends, who, according to him, continue to be his well-wishers.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in high demand for all community Durga Puja Committees for inauguration till last year, has not inaugurated a single Puja this year herself.

Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, has also not been associated with them this year.