Crypto News: Remittix Nears $33 Million Raised As Bullish Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Predictions Target $250,000 And $15,000

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is nearing $33 million raised as its final presale phase advances toward a $36 million hard cap and the scheduled November 24, 2026 launch of RTX.









More than 40,000 participants have joined, while RTX is available at $0.28 through Remittix. The token will progress toward an announced $0.46 final presale tier and planned minimum exchange launch price.

The milestone arrives as Bitcoin rebounds after briefly falling below $80,000 and Ethereum recovers from a move toward $2,350. Bullish Bitcoin and Ethereum price predictions now target $250,000 BTC and $15,000 ETH, putting the upside available across established and earlier-stage crypto opportunities back in focus.

Remittix Approaches the Final $3 Million

Nearing $33 million would leave approximately $3 million before Remittix reaches its hard cap. That creates a limited runway for the final presale allocation as the November 24 public-market date moves closer.

A move from the current $0.28 RTX price to the announced $0.46 final tier represents an increase of approximately 64%. Buyers can track the next funding achievement, hard cap, final tier and exchange debut.

PayFi Gives RTX a Large Real-World Market

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project designed to connect digital assets with conventional banking. A sender can fund an eligible transfer with supported cryptocurrency while the recipient receives fiat through a compatible bank account.

One thousand invited RTX holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions through EUR and USD routes. USDT and USDC are supported across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with additional currencies, assets and networks planned.

The wider Remittix ecosystem adds an iOS wallet with over 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets with $50 million-plus volume and Remittix Earn, which is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000 as Ethereum Eyes $15,000

Bitcoin has rebounded toward $82,000 after briefly moving below $80,000 during a market-wide liquidation event. A $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction would represent more than three times its current value and reflects a powerful institutional scenario built around ETF demand, corporate accumulation and Bitcoin's fixed supply.

Ethereum recently traded around $2,400, making a $15,000 target more than six times higher. The arrival of Ethereum staking at Interactive Brokers strengthens the institutional-access narrative by allowing eligible brokerage clients to earn staking rewards directly through an established multi-asset platform.

These forecasts show the capital required to reprice mature assets. Remittix offers a $0.28 entry, fixed November launch and PayFi testing.

The Final Presale Window Is Becoming More Competitive

The approach toward $33 million places Remittix within the final stretch of its campaign. PayFi testing is active, Markets is processing real volume, the wallet has established an early user base and Earn adds another potential source of ecosystem demand.

For buyers comparing the best crypto presale opportunities with bullish Bitcoin and Ethereum price predictions, RTX combines a defined launch date with a visible price path and a product suite built around international payments. The remaining allocation is the final opportunity to enter before public-market price discovery begins.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

Website:

X:

Media Contact

Company: Remittix

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at