Gordon Brothers Acquires Keen Business From Keen-Summit Capital Partners, Expanding Real Estate Services Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition expands Gordon Brothers' real estate advisory capabilities and strengthens its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions across the full lifecycle of real estate projects

Boston, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has acquired the Keen business from Keen-Summit Capital Partners, adding a highly experienced real estate team that specializes in complex real estate brokerage and auction services, lease restructuring services, fiduciary services, capital raising capabilities and related strategic advisory services and execution support.

The acquisition strengthens Gordon Brothers' ability to deliver comprehensive real estate solutions across the full lifecycle of a project, combining the firm's scale, capital resources and asset expertise with Keen's capabilities and extensive industry relationships to support owners, investors, lenders and corporate occupiers with integrated solutions spanning strategy and planning, capital solutions and transaction execution.

"Our clients are seeking experienced advisors who can provide strategic guidance and practical solutions across every stage of the real estate lifecycle," said Al Williams, Co-Head of North America Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers. "By bringing together Gordon Brothers' global platform, capital capabilities and asset expertise with Keen's highly respected advisory team and longstanding industry relationships, we are expanding our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes and create value for clients across property types and across geographies."

Keen has advised on significant real estate engagements involving nationally recognized companies, including Red Lobster, True Value, Hooters and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The team brings over four decades of deep experience navigating complex transactions and delivering strategic solutions across a wide range of market environments.

"Joining Gordon Brothers represents an exciting opportunity for our team and our clients,” Matthew Bordwin, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers.“The firm's global reach, comprehensive capabilities and reputation for delivering innovative solutions make it an ideal fit for our business. Together, we will be able to offer clients an even broader range of services, resources and expertise while continuing to provide the trusted advisory support they have come to expect from Keen."

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

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