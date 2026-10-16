Schall Brown & Schwartz LLP Announces The Proposed Class Action Settlement On Behalf Of Purchasers Of Marex Group Plc Ordinary Shares - MRX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schall Brown & Schwartz LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Marex Group plc ordinary shares (NASDAQ: MRX): UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

ALI SHAHSAVANPOUR and JAIMIN PATEL, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiffs,

v.

MAREX GROUP PLC, IAN LOWITT, and ROBERT IRVIN,

Defendants. Case No. 1:25-cv-08393-SDA

[rel. 1:25-cv-08368-RA-SDA]

CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) FINAL APPROVAL HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ordinary shares of Marex Group plc (“Marex”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or in another domestic transaction between November 7, 2024 and August 5, 2025, inclusive, and were allegedly damaged thereby (the“Settlement Class”):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the“Court”), that the above-captioned securities class action (the“Action”) has been certified as a class action, for settlement purposes only, on behalf of the Settlement Class (except for certain persons and entities excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Final Approval Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the“Notice”)), and that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs, Ali Shahsavanpour and Jaimin Patel, on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action with Defendants Marex, Ian Theo Lowitt, and Crispin Robert John Irvin for $950,000.00 in cash (the“Settlement”), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on February 2, 2027 at 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 11C of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, New York 10007 to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated August 20, 2026 (the“Stipulation”) (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's separate motion for an award of attorneys' fees of not more than one-third of the Settlement Amount, plus a proportionate share of the interest earned on the Settlement Fund, and payment of Litigation Expenses of not more than $75,000 (which may include awards of no more than $2,500 to each of the Lead Plaintiffs), should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Postcard Notice, you may obtain copies of the Notice and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”) at , or by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Marex Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, (866) 274-4004, ....

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel: Brian J. Schall, Esq. and William M. Brody, Esq., Schall Brown & Schwartz LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 301-3335, ..., ....

To be potentially eligible for a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online or postmarked no later than January 11, 2027. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, such that it is received no later than January 12, 2027. If you properly exclude yourself, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than January 12, 2027.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, MAREX, THE OTHER DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Dated: September 3, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT