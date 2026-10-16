'India Mining Week' To Be Held In February 2027

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The government on Friday said that the India Mining Week, scheduled for November 15-17, 2026, will now be held from February 24-26, 2027 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in the national capital.

The 'India Mining Week' brings together mining companies, equipment and technology providers, policymakers, investors and industry experts to discuss the future of the country's mining sector.

The flagship mining event, through its exhibition, conference and business networking sessions, will showcase new technologies, sustainable practices and investment opportunities across the mining value chain.

The Coal Ministry said that the decision follows consultation with industry partners, exhibitors, speakers, and government stakeholders.

“The revised dates avoid overlapping with other major industry and government events, and will ensure maximum participation from ministries, PSUs and global delegates. It also avoids the festive and winter travel period, making it easier for delegates and international visitors to attend,” said the ministry.

All registrations, exhibitor bookings and sponsorship commitments will be automatically transferred to the new dates. Delegates and exhibitors who cannot attend on the new dates may contact India Mining Week team to discuss options. The venue, programme themes and format remain unchanged, unless announced otherwise, said the official statement.

“Updated schedules, speaker announcements and other details will be shared on the Official Website of India Mining Week and through official channels,” it added.

Meanwhile, the government said last month that that 147 coal mines have been auctioned since 2020 till date, with 44 new companies winning a coal mine amid robust reforms in the sector. These coal blocks were auctioned across nine states, projected to generate about Rs 47,500 crore in annual revenue, Rs 55,000 crore in capital investment, and 4.9 lakh jobs.

In the financial year 2025-26, the total revenue generated (from upfront and premium payment) from allocated commercial mines was about Rs 3,090 crore.

Following the Supreme Court's cancellation of 204 coal blocks in 2014, allocation moved to a transparent, rules-based process. The launch of commercial coal mine auctions by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18, 2020 marked the next major step.