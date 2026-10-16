Punjab CM Mann Vows Action Against Drug Traffickers

MENAFN - IANS) Phillaur (Punjab), Oct 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday reiterated that eradicating drugs remains the state government's top priority, asserting that the state police have complete freedom to take strict action against drug traffickers without political interference.

Reviewing the state's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh', at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, Mann announced the approval of 117 new vehicles for Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to strengthen enforcement efforts.

The Chief Minister called for transforming the anti-drug campaign into a people's movement, stressing that the fight against narcotics cannot be won through police action alone but requires the active participation of every family, village and neighbourhood.

Addressing senior police officials, Mann described drug abuse as a grave social menace threatening the future of Punjab's youth. He said the government was pursuing a comprehensive strategy targeting both the supply and demand sides of the drug problem, with sustained action aimed at dismantling trafficking networks and disrupting the supply chain.

“The fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the police; it must become a people's movement,” Mann said, reiterating that law enforcement agencies had been given a free hand to discharge their duties without recommendations or political interference.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Centre, alleging that drug trafficking was prevalent in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, yet Punjab and its people were being singled out and defamed over the issue.

He urged the Union government to take effective steps to stop the flow of narcotics across the international border and through Gujarat instead of maligning Punjab. Mann said the government would continue its crackdown on those involved in pushing the state's youth towards addiction and would not allow Punjab's reputation to be tarnished by the drug menace.

Referring to the murder of a social activist in Mansa, the Chief Minister asserted that those responsible would face strict punishment, reiterating the government's commitment to ensuring accountability and justice.

CM Mann maintained that the state government remained committed to dismantling the drug network and restoring Punjab's standing as a prosperous state, asserting that the campaign would continue with firm action against those involved in drug trafficking.