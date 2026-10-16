Foreign Media Journalists Explore Zhangqiu District In Jinan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government

JINAN, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 14, the "New Era · Discover China" international media tour made its way to Zhangqiu District, Jinan, Shandong Province. Organized by the Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government, the tour brought journalists from six Caribbean countries - The Bahamas, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Guyana - to biomass new material enterprises, heavy-equipment forging workshops, and the ancient spring town, offering an up-close look at local businesses and cultural tourism projects.

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Nestled in eastern Jinan, Zhangqiu is known for its Baimai Springs, centuries-old blacksmithing tradition and its connection to Li Qingzhao, one of the most celebrated poets of the Song Dynasty. Today, the district combines its industrial roots with a growing focus on high-end manufacturing and cultural tourism.

At SQ Group's facility, crop straw is processed through the "Shengquan method," an in-house technology that converts agricultural residue into over 100 green bio-based materials. This technology has been included in the national Green Technology Promotion Catalogue (2020). The company's phenolic hollow microspheres have been used for thermal insulation in spacecraft return capsules since Shenzhou-8, and were also applied to the Chang'e-6 returner. From field straw to aerospace materials, the company demonstrated its end-to-end transformation chain from raw biomass to high-performance products.

At the forging workshop of Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., a colossal steel ring measuring 21.029 meters in diameter showcased Zhangqiu's manufacturing capabilities. Forged as a single seamless piece in January, the ring set another Guinness World Record for the company. According to the China Forging and Press Association, Iraeta is the only company in China capable of producing rolled rings exceeding 20 meters in diameter. It also leads the global market in wind-power flanges, supplying components for offshore wind power, nuclear energy and other major projects.

The tour concluded at Mingshui Ancient Town, where illuminated waterways, traditional architecture and cultural performances brought Zhangqiu's heritage to life. Visitors explored landmarks associated with Li Qingzhao, experienced Zhangqiu Bangzi opera and traditional iron cookware craftsmanship, and enjoyed interactive poetry activities. Local specialties, including oven-baked flatbread, spring-water tofu and mutton soup, added to the immersive nighttime experience.

From turning crop straw into aerospace materials to producing record-breaking steel components, Zhangqiu illustrates how traditional industrial strengths can drive modern innovation. Its integration of advanced manufacturing, heritage preservation and cultural tourism also offers insights for countries and regions seeking more diversified development. Visiting journalists noted that the district's achievements in new materials, high-end equipment and cultural tourism could provide useful lessons for other countries and regions pursuing sustainable industrial growth.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.