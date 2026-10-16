Five Guys Docuseries Now Streaming On Prime Video

Thursday Night Football's Charissa Thompson calls the action as eight crew members battle for the world title at the 2026 Five Guys Games

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Guys, Connor Schell's Full Day Productions, a Words + Pictures company, and Lost Tribe Creative, today released a five-episode docuseries entitled On The Line: The World Burger Games on Prime Video.









Produced by Full Day Productions, a premium sports and entertainment studio, in collaboration with Lost Tribe Creative, On The Line takes viewers from local qualifying rounds around the world to the ultimate Five Guys Games championship, capturing the personalities and pressure behind one of the brand's most celebrated traditions. The series is showrun by Collin Orcutt (Any Given Saturday, Omnivore). The finale was hosted by Charissa Thompson, who interviewed competitors before and after each event.

The Five Guys Games started in 2013, as a Murrell family idea to celebrate hardworking Five Guys crew members. This year, the games drew participants from stores around the world competing in three events – the potato race, cheese race and dressing/QC race, with each contest demanding a level up on the skills that go into every Five Guys order.

“The games began as a thank you to the people who make Five Guys what it is,” Five Guys Founder Jerry Murrell said.“Now, I'm watching crews from across the world compete on a brand new stage. I honestly don't have words for it.”

“With On The Line: The World Burger Games, we saw an opportunity to tell a story that goes far beyond competition,” Full Day Productions President David Chamberlin said.“At its heart, this series is about the people who bring Five Guys to life every day; their pride, dedication, camaraderie and the incredible culture they've built across the globe. We're proud to partner with Five Guys and Lost Tribe Creative on this intimate, character-driven look at a tradition that celebrates the people behind the brand in an authentic and entertaining way.”









Spoiler Alert: We Have a Winner, Folks

The 2026 Five Guys Games concluded May 13 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, where Jonathan Martinez, of Poughkeepsie, New York – known to fans as“The Terminator” – defeated past champions to claim the title and championship belt.

On The Line: The World Burger Games captures the sweat and sacrifice of crew members as they chase a shot at the grand prize – a $100,000 check.

Lost Tribe CEO Jason Saffran said being a part of the evolution of the Five Guys Games, from a small contest on a trade show floor to today's global competition, has been inspiring.

“We have always been inspired by the level of intensity and pride each competitor brings,” Saffran said.“The opportunity to share these crew members' journeys from their homes around the world to the big stage has been as profound and electrifying as the games themselves.”

The Five Guys Games are open to any Five Guys employee.

Media Watch Parties

Members of the media, who wish to attend one of three watch parties around the country to celebrate our local finalists, are welcome to come out.

The parties are taking place at a Five Guys store in the following locations:



October 16, 7pm-9pm, American Dream, East Rutherford, New Jersey

October 19, 2pm-5pm, Albuquerque, New Mexico October 20, 6pm-9pm, Kingsport, Tennessee



Space is limited. To RSVP, reach out to Christine Cube, ....

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a global fast-casual leader known for quality ingredients and customizable burgers. It began in 1986, when the Murrell family opened their first burger joint in Arlington, Va. Today, Five Guys operates 2,000 locations in 30 countries. It strives to deliver a consistently great experience for customers.

Follow Five Guys on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For more information, visit fiveguys.com.

About Lost Tribe Creative

The Lost Tribe is a multi-disciplinary creative and production agency, specializing in bringing ideas to life. From ideation to execution, live to filmed, The Tribe produces concepts that connect brands to their audiences. Over the past 14 years, The Tribe has been honored to work with Five Guys in a multitude of creative endeavors. Most rewardingly, the Five Guys Games.

Visit Lost Tribe, for more information.

About Full Day

Full Day Productions, a division of the global production studio Words + Pictures, is one of the leading producers of live events in sports and entertainment. Since its founding in 2021 by Emmy and Peabody Award winning producer Connor Schell, who previously led ESPN's live production group, Full Day has been behind some of the most popular and ambitious shows and specials in the live space, including the ESPYS, NFL Honors, the Oscars Red Carpet Show, the Met Gala, the Netflix Cup, and the Netflix Slam, and also conceived and created the upcoming live college volleyball single-night tournament“Spikes Under the Lights.” With a deep and experienced roster of talent managers, technical and operations producers, and storytellers, the Full Day team has engineered some of the most definitive shared cultural moments in recent memory. Named in tribute to Jim Valvano's unforgettable speech at the very first ESPYS, every project the company embarks upon seeks to fulfill Jimmy V's definition of a full day – making the audience laugh, cry, and think along the way.

Media Contacts

Christine Cube, External Communications Specialist, Five Guys, ...

Paria Sadighi, EVP, Head of Communications/PR + Marketing, Words + Pictures // Full Day, ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at