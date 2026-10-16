Shanghai International City And Architecture Expo 2026 To Open On Oct. 29

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2026 will be held from October 29 to 31 at the Shanghai World EXPO Exhibition & Convention Center.

As one of the key supporting events of World Cities Day, the expo is jointly held by the UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management, co-organized by the Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day and undertaken by the Shanghai Green Building Council.

This year's expo focuses on creating green, smart livable eco-homes. It includes six thematic exhibition areas, four industry zones and special on-site activities. The expo displays Shanghai's landmark high-quality urban construction achievements, offering replicable Chinese practices for global urban sustainable development. The six thematic exhibition areas span such dimensions as international perspectives, regional characteristics and people's livelihood.

The World Cities Day exhibition area presents the outcomes of international public goods including the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) and the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century.

Shanghai's 16 districts and Lingang New Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone will jointly exhibit with unique highlights.

The smart and digital housing-and-construction exhibition area highlights AI-driven innovations in the sector and award-winning projects in the urban-rural construction field of the "Data Elements ×" Competition.

Visitors may explore Shanghai's first full‐scale physical "quality homes" showroom with real‐life model apartments, while the "Green · Smart · Resilient" lighting exhibition area presents the evolution of urban lighting toward an integrated system that is ecological, intelligent and safe.

Meanwhile, a painting and photography exhibition themed "future cities in children's eyes" will convey the vision of green, livable development from children's perspectives.

The four industry development exhibition areas focus on green, low-carbon and ecological construction, urban renewal for resilient and livable cities, intelligent construction and digital cities, and urban environment and urban safety.

Over ten leading enterprises will showcase innovations including intelligent construction robots, ultra-deep underground automated parking systems, an AI monitoring platform for rural roads and bridges, and China's first ultra-low-energy transport hub design.

Over 30 supporting activities will run alongside the exhibition, including main forum reports, youth events, construction & transport job fairs, and full-industry-chain business matchmaking forums.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558