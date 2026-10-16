ASUS Proart P16 And P14, Powered By NVIDIA RTX Spark, Now Shipping In Canada
|Model
|H7607BA-BH91T-CB
|H7607BA-DH93T-CA
|H7607BA-DH94T-CA
|Part Number
|90NB16A1-M00SB0
|90NB16A1-M00UA0
|90NB16A1-M00UB0
|Year
|2026
|Color
|Nano Black
|Nano Black
|Nano Black
|CPU
|NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 5,120-core Blackwell RTX GPU and an 18-core Grace CPU
|NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
|NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
|Graphics
|NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
|Display
|16-inch, 4K (3840 x 2400) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touch screen; 16:10 aspect ratio; 120Hz refresh rate; up to 1600 nits HDR peak brightness; 100% DCI-P3 color gamut; Pantone® Validated; VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1400 certified; TÜV Rheinland-certified; anti-reflection coating
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|32GB LPDDR5X on board
|128GB LPDDR5X on board
|64GB LPDDR5X on board
|Storage
|1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Touchpad
|Haptic touchpad
|Connectivity
| Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), triple band, 2x2; Bluetooth® 5.4
Bluetooth® features and version may vary depending on OS support and driver availability.
|Camera
|FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|I/O Ports
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10 Gbps)
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with display / power delivery support (data speed up to 40 Gbps)
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD Express 7.0 card reader
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Dolby Atmos
|Battery
|99.9Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|A/C Adapter
| USB Type-C, 140W AC adapter
Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W
Input: 100–240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
USB Type-C cable: 240W
|Material
|Aluminum
|Dimensions
|35.41 x 24.30 x 1.29 ~ 1.59 cm (13.94" x 9.57" x 0.51" ~ 0.63")
|Weight
|1.77 kg (3.90 lbs)
|Availability
| Available now
Shipping October 16
| Available now
Shipping October 16
|Available later in 2026
|Where to buy
| Best Buy
ASUS Store
| Amazon
Memory Express
Newegg
ASUS Store
| Amazon
Memory Express
Newegg
ASUS Store
|MSRP
|C$4,999
|C$9,499
|C$6,799
ProArt P14 (H7407BA)
|Model
|H7407BA-DH90T-CA
|H7407BA-DH91T-CA
|H7407BA-DH93T-CA
|Part Number
|90NB16H1-M00J30
|90NB16H1-M00CP0
|90NB16H3-M00JM0
|Year
|2026
|2026
|2026
|Color
|Nano Black
|Nano Black
|Neo White
|CPU
|NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 5,120-core Blackwell RTX GPU and an 18-core Grace CPU
|NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
|NVIDIA RTX SparkTM N1X with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU and a 20-core Grace CPU
|Graphics
|NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU
|Display
|14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touch screen; 16:10 aspect ratio; 120Hz refresh rate; up to 1600 nits HDR peak brightness; 100% DCI-P3 color gamut; Pantone® Validated; VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified; TÜV Rheinland-certified; anti-reflection coating
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|24GB LPDDR5X on board
|48GB LPDDR5X on board
|128GB LPDDR5X on board
|Storage
|512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Touchpad
|Haptic touchpad
|Connectivity
| Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), triple band, 2x2; Bluetooth® 5.4
Bluetooth® features and version may vary depending on OS support and driver availability.
|Camera
|FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|I/O Ports
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10 Gbps)
3x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with display / power delivery support (data speed up to 40 Gbps)
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
SD 4.0 card reader
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Dolby Atmos
|Battery
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|A/C Adapter
| USB Type-C, 140W AC adapter
Output: 28V DC, 5A, 140W
Input: 100–240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
USB Type-C cable: 240W
|Material
|Aluminum
|Dimensions
|31.07 x 21.89 x 1.39 ~ 1.59 cm (12.23" x 8.62" x 0.55" ~ 0.63")
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Availability
| Available now
Shipping October 16
|Available later in 2026
| Available now
Shipping October 16
|Where to buy
| Amazon
ASUS Store
|ASUS Store
| Amazon
Best Buy
Newegg
ASUS Store
|MSRP
|C$3,499
|C$4,699
|C$8,999
NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS ProArt P16:
ASUS ProArt P14:
ASUS ProArt P16 ASUS Store:
ASUS ProArt P14 ASUS Store:
ASUS ProArt GR1X Mini PC:
ASUS ProArt Laptops:
ASUS Creator AI:
ASUS Workspace AI:
ASUS Zenni Claw:
Hermes Agent:
ASUS StoryCube:
ASUS MuseTree:
ASUS Lumina Pro OLED:
ASUS AI:
ASUS Google AI Bundle:
ASUS Business website:
ASUS LinkedIn:
ASUS Business LinkedIn:
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Social Channels: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | ASUS Global X
About ASUS
ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.
1 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.
2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment, and other factors. Full specifications are available at
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...
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