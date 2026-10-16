Kaztransoil Cuts Energy Consumption By 2.5% In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's KazTransOil reduced its total energy consumption by 2.5% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, saving 2,260 tonnes of coal equivalent (tce), the company reported.

Specific energy consumption per million tonne-kilometres of oil transported fell to 3.3 tonnes of coal equivalent (tce) per million tonne-kilometres, compared with 3.4 tce in the same period of 2025.

The economic benefit from reducing specific energy consumption amounted to 354.919 million tenge during the reporting period.

Moreover, KazTransOil also reduced its fuel consumption. Petrol consumption fell by 22.5 tonnes, or 15%, year-on-year, while diesel fuel consumption decreased by 293.5 tonnes, or 11.6%.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit, and exports. The company's main oil pipeline network spans 5,196 kilometers. Oil transportation is supported by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and oil storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic meters.

The company also operates five railway oil loading and unloading trestles and equipment for loading oil onto tankers at three operational berths of the Aktau Sea Oil Terminal.

The US dollar equivalents are calculated by Trend using the National Bank of Kazakhstan's official exchange rate of 454.14 tenge per $1 as of October 16, 2026.