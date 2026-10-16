Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Market Business And Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ Kpis, Q2 2026 Update BNPL Market To Reach US$2.34 Billion By 2031 At 12.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance ROI by targeting high-growth categories, priority sectors and channels, using consumer behaviour and risk insights to refine go-to-market and partnership strategies. Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Kenya's buy now pay later (BNPL) payment market is projected to grow by 16.5% annually, reaching US$1.29 billion in 2026. The market recorded a CAGR of 20.0% during 2022-2025, reflecting strong adoption across retail, ecommerce, payment platforms, and consumer finance. Growth is expected to remain robust over the medium term, with the Kenya BNPL market forecast to achieve a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026-2031. The sector is projected to increase from US$1.11 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.34 billion by the end of 2031. This outlook highlights expanding opportunities for BNPL providers, banks, payment service providers, marketplaces, merchants, investors, and other participants in Kenya's digital payments ecosystem. The report delivers a data-centric assessment of the Kenya buy now pay later industry, examining market size, growth forecasts, competitive positioning, consumer behaviour, retail spending, business models, sales channels, and distribution strategies. It includes more than 90 country-level KPIs, supported by 58 tables and 82 charts, to provide value and volume-based insights into market development. Kenya BNPL Market Size and Competitive Landscape The analysis evaluates retail industry spending, ecommerce expenditure, and the share of BNPL payments across both markets. Key indicators include gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume, active consumers, revenue, and bad debt. Market share analysis also supports benchmarking of leading providers and assessment of competitive intensity. Company coverage includes:

M-Pesa BNPL (Safaricom)

Tala

JUMO

Aspira LipaLater Revenue, Business Model, and Distribution Analysis The report assesses total BNPL revenue and its composition across merchant commissions, missed payment fees, pay now services, and other income sources. Operational performance is examined through active consumer and bad debt indicators, helping stakeholders evaluate adoption, portfolio quality, and market maturity. Market opportunities are segmented by two-party and third-party business models, as well as convenience and credit-related spending purposes. Merchant ecosystem coverage includes open loop and closed loop systems. Distribution analysis examines standalone providers, banks & payment service providers, and marketplaces, while channel analysis covers online and POS transactions. End-Use Sectors and Retail Categories The Kenya BNPL market forecast covers major end-use sectors, including retail shopping, home improvement, travel, media and entertainment, services, automotive, health care and wellness, and other applications. Retail product analysis includes apparel, footwear & accessories, consumer electronics, toys, kids, and babies, jewelry, sporting goods, entertainment & gaming, and additional product categories. This segmentation enables businesses to identify categories with strong transaction growth, evaluate sector-level demand, and prioritize merchant partnerships and customer acquisition strategies. Consumer Behaviour and BNPL Adoption The report provides an in-depth assessment of consumer attitudes and spending patterns in Kenya. Analysis includes spend share by age group, default rates by age, income-based usage, gross merchandise value by gender, adoption rationale, and spending across monthly expense segments. It also evaluates the average number of transactions per user annually and BNPL users as a percentage of Kenya's adult population. These insights can help providers refine credit strategies, strengthen customer segmentation, improve product development, and align payment solutions with changing consumer preferences. Strategic Benefits for Market Participants

Assess the size, growth outlook, and structural development of Kenya's BNPL payment market.

Compare business models, distribution networks, merchant ecosystems, and online and POS channels.

Evaluate market shares and strategic positioning among leading Kenya BNPL providers.

Identify high-growth retail categories and priority end-use sectors for market entry or expansion.

Use value and volume KPIs to assess adoption, transaction activity, revenue performance, and credit risk.

Examine consumer usage by age, income, gender, spending level, and transaction frequency. Support go-to-market planning, investment decisions, partnership development, and competitive benchmarking. Based on industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform, the report offers an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. Its detailed market intelligence supports informed decision-making for organizations seeking to enter, expand within, or evaluate Kenya's rapidly evolving buy now pay later sector. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Kenya



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Kenya Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Kenya Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry, 2022-2031

2.3 Kenya Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.4 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce, 2022-2031

3. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness, 2022-2031

3.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

4. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Industry - Key Company Profiles

4.1 Company Profile 1

4.2 Company Profile 2

4.3 Company Profile 3

4.4 Company Profile 4

4.5 Company Profile 5

5. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs, 2022-2031

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2022-2031

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

5.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2022-2031

5.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2022-2031

5.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2022-2031

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2022-2031

5.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2022-2025-2031

6. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2022-2031

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later Third-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

7. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2022-2031

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2022-2031

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2022-2031

8. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant ecosystem, 2022-2031

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open loop system, 2022-2031

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed loop system, 2022-2031

9. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2022-2031

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2022-2031

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2022-2031

9.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2022-2031

10. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel, 2022-2031

10.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2022-2031

10.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

10.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

11. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2022-2031

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2025

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2025

12. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

12.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

13.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2025

13.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Retail Product Categories - Average Order Value Trend Analysis, 2025

13.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.4 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.5 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.6 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.7 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.8 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.9 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

14.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

15.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Media & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

16.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

17.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

18.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

19.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

20.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2022-2031

21.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

21.1.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.4 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2025

21.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2025

21.3.1 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.2 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.3 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2025

21.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2025

21.6 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Monthly Expense Segments, 2025

21.7 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later - Average Number of Transactions per User Annually, 2025

21.8 Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population, 2025

22. Further Reading

22.1 About the Publisher

22.2 Related Research

List of Tables [55]

List of Figures [82]

Companies Featured



M-Pesa BNPL (Safaricom)

Tala

JUMO

Aspira

LipaLater M-KOPA

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