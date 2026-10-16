Dandiya-Garba Events In Jamshedpur Stir Debate Over Identity Checks, Participation

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, Oct 16 (IANS) A major controversy has erupted in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur over Dandiya and Garba Night events being organised during Navratri.

Objections are being raised over identity checks of the participants, the participation of non-Hindus, and adherence to religious traditions.

Jamshedpur West MLA Saryu Roy has described Dandiya as a Hindu religious celebration and asked the administration to consider the possible impact of such events on social harmony.

In a social media post, Roy said Garba and Dandiya are directly associated with Navratri and the worship of goddess Durga. He said some people had approached him seeking his intervention to secure administrative permission for a Dandiya Night event.

He subsequently drew the attention of the officials concerned to the matter and urged organisers not to reduce a religious festival to merely an entertainment event.

The MLA further said that it needs to be considered if permission to participate in such events can be granted to those who have no faith in the Hindu religion or those who do not worship goddess Durga.

Referring to religious identity and family beliefs, he also asked the administration to consider what impact such programmes could have on social harmony.

The controversy in Jamshedpur escalated after identity cards were checked at the entrances of several Dandiya and Garba events during Navratri.

According to media reports, a dispute arose during an event at an amusement park in Bistupur after a discrepancy allegedly emerged between the name given by a youth and the name mentioned on his identity card.

The incident briefly created commotion at the event venue.

The Hindu Utsav Samiti and other organisations have sought verification at such programmes, expressing apprehension that some people could enter events by concealing their identities.

Another aspect of the controversy concerns the commercialisation of Dandiya events. Some religious organisations have alleged that traditional religious celebrations are being turned into events resembling DJ parties and nightclub culture.

The organisations have also urged the district administration to issue clear guidelines for such programmes and strengthen identity verification and security arrangements.

The developments have triggered a wider debate in the city over religious traditions, participation in public cultural events and social harmony.

Some organisations are stressing adherence to religious customs and identity verification, even as the administration faces the challenge of maintaining law and order and preventing the controversy from escalating.