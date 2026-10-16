TARAF And Marriott International Sign Agreement To Launch JW Marriott Residences Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new beachfront residences are set to bring JW Marriott's mindful approach to luxury living to one of Abu Dhabi's most dynamic destinations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: TARAF, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, and Steppe have signed an agreement through their joint venture with Marriott International, Inc. to launch JW Marriott Residences Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, a new branded residential development on Yas Island.

Set directly on the beach with the golf course alongside it, the project occupies a rare position between the blue of the Arabian Gulf and the green of the surrounding fairways. Beyond its immediate setting, residents will be connected to the wider experiences of Yas Island, from its beaches, golf course and waterfront dining to Yas Marina, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit and the island's internationally recognised leisure and entertainment attractions. Yas Island is approximately 15 minutes by road from Zayed International Airport and around 30 minutes from central Abu Dhabi.

The project has been conceived around the relationship between home, nature and wellbeing. Its architecture and interiors draw inspiration from Abu Dhabi's landscape, light, craft and heritage, expressed through natural materials, tactile details and a restrained contemporary aesthetic. The design follows JW Marriott's principles of Architectural Awe, Serene Spaces, Elements of Nature and Warm Touches, creating spaces that encourage a sense of calm and connection.

A comprehensive collection of resident amenities will complement the homes, including a residents' lounge, fitness centre, steam and sauna facilities, treatment and relaxation spaces, meeting spaces, golf simulator and games area, media room, children's activity area and guest suites. Together, these spaces are designed to support wellbeing, connection, leisure and everyday living.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said:“Our objective is to ensure JW Marriott's philosophy is integrated throughout the design and experience of the project. At TARAF, we are focused on translating that philosophy into a distinctive residential experience, from the relationship with nature and light to thoughtfully considered spaces for wellbeing and connection, while bringing the design ethos and meticulous attention to detail that define our developments.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International, said:“JW Marriott Residences extends the brand's approach to thoughtful hospitality beyond a stay and into everyday life. This marks our second collaboration with TARAF, following the sold-out W Residences Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island. With Abu Dhabi's first JW Marriott Residences, owners can expect a distinctive lifestyle shaped by genuine service, curated amenities and meaningful opportunities for connection, all designed to support wellbeing and enrich everyday living.”

Cem Habib, Steppe Capital Board Member, said:“This location brings together two of Yas Island's defining landscapes: the blue of the waterfront and the green of the fairways. Combined with its proximity to the wider experiences of the island, it creates an exceptional setting for residential living.”

About TARAF:

TARAF is a property developer based in the UAE and the real estate division of Yas Holding. With a growing portfolio across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, TARAF takes a design-led approach to development, with a focus on creating high-quality residences and communities shaped around liveability, connectivity, lifestyle and a strong sense of place.

TARAF's portfolio spans residential communities, waterfront developments and branded residences, including collaborations with internationally recognised hospitality and lifestyle brands.

About Steppe:

Steppe Capital was founded in Singapore in 2010 as a principal investment vehicle for direct stakes in privately held operating companies. Today, Steppe's focus centers on the construction of long-term, diversified portfolios across public and private markets, with meaningful allocations to developed-market equities and fixed income. In parallel, Steppe has expanded into the development of premium commercial and residential real estate in high-growth regions across Asia and Europe, including the Middle East.

Legal disclaimer: JW Marriott Residences Abu Dhabi, Yas Island are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Taraf Steppe Development properties LLC S.P.C use the JW Marriott trademarks under a licence from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.