Infinix GT 50 Pro Goes Beyond Specs With Dolby And Honor Of Kings Partnerships
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 16, 2026: Infinix is set to launch the GT 50 Pro, its latest gaming smartphone, in India on October 27. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, the smartphone features Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system for sustained gaming performance and a cyber mecha-inspired design. Going beyond hardware and specifications, the GT 50 Pro brings together collaborations with Dolby and Honor of Kings (HOK) to expand the gaming experience across cloud gaming, immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and competitive esports. These partnerships reflect Infinix's focus on building an experience that extends beyond device performance, giving consumers more ways to play, experience and compete.
Miraj Gupta, CMO, Infinix India, says, "Gamers today don't judge a phone by its specs alone. They want great games, immersive sound and a platform to compete on. That's why we're bringing more than just a phone this time. With Dolby, Honor of Kings and an ecosystem that we'll reveal soon, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is built around the complete gaming experience, not just the device,".
Infinix × Dolby: Bringing Greater Depth to Gaming Audio
Infinix is partnering with Dolby Laboratories for the Infinix GT 50 Pro, bringing Dolby Atmos, an innovative audio technology that delivers an immersive, multidimensional sound experience, elevating the gaming and entertainment experience to new heights. Adding another dimension to the device's performance-led proposition, the collaboration focuses on how sound can shape the way players experience a game. Dolby Atmos goes beyond the capabilities of stereo and surround sound, unlocking a richer, fuller and more immersive experience. It is not about making audio louder; it is about making it more lifelike and immersive.
With immersive audio on supported games, Dolby Atmos places sounds all around the player, bringing greater depth and direction to in-game sounds, from approaching footsteps to distant gunfire, helping players better perceive their surroundings. Whether navigating competitive battles or exploring virtual worlds, the enhanced audio experience brings players closer to the action.
Infinix × Honor of Kings: Strengthening the Competitive Gaming Connect
Infinix is partnering with Honor of Kings (HOK), the world's most-played mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game, reinforcing its focus on competitive gaming and esports. As part of the collaboration, Infinix will be the lead sponsor of the KCS India Finale, taking place on 23 October 2026 in Mumbai. The winning five-member team will receive brand-new Infinix devices. The finale marks the culmination of the annual esports circuit leading up to the Honor of Kings international tournaments
The partnership brings together the Infinix GT 50 Pro's gaming capabilities and HOK's competitive ecosystem, highlighting the importance of speed, precision and responsiveness in MOBA gameplay. Through this association, Infinix aims to deepen its engagement with the competitive gaming community and connect with players who value high-performance gaming experiences.
Together, these collaborations represent a broader approach to gaming, one that goes beyond device specifications to encompass the content, immersive audio and competitive experiences that matter to players. With the GT 50 Pro, Infinix is continuing to build its GT gaming proposition around not just how games perform, but how consumers experience them.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India on October 27, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
Miraj Gupta, CMO, Infinix India, says, "Gamers today don't judge a phone by its specs alone. They want great games, immersive sound and a platform to compete on. That's why we're bringing more than just a phone this time. With Dolby, Honor of Kings and an ecosystem that we'll reveal soon, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is built around the complete gaming experience, not just the device,".
Infinix × Dolby: Bringing Greater Depth to Gaming Audio
Infinix is partnering with Dolby Laboratories for the Infinix GT 50 Pro, bringing Dolby Atmos, an innovative audio technology that delivers an immersive, multidimensional sound experience, elevating the gaming and entertainment experience to new heights. Adding another dimension to the device's performance-led proposition, the collaboration focuses on how sound can shape the way players experience a game. Dolby Atmos goes beyond the capabilities of stereo and surround sound, unlocking a richer, fuller and more immersive experience. It is not about making audio louder; it is about making it more lifelike and immersive.
With immersive audio on supported games, Dolby Atmos places sounds all around the player, bringing greater depth and direction to in-game sounds, from approaching footsteps to distant gunfire, helping players better perceive their surroundings. Whether navigating competitive battles or exploring virtual worlds, the enhanced audio experience brings players closer to the action.
Infinix × Honor of Kings: Strengthening the Competitive Gaming Connect
Infinix is partnering with Honor of Kings (HOK), the world's most-played mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game, reinforcing its focus on competitive gaming and esports. As part of the collaboration, Infinix will be the lead sponsor of the KCS India Finale, taking place on 23 October 2026 in Mumbai. The winning five-member team will receive brand-new Infinix devices. The finale marks the culmination of the annual esports circuit leading up to the Honor of Kings international tournaments
The partnership brings together the Infinix GT 50 Pro's gaming capabilities and HOK's competitive ecosystem, highlighting the importance of speed, precision and responsiveness in MOBA gameplay. Through this association, Infinix aims to deepen its engagement with the competitive gaming community and connect with players who value high-performance gaming experiences.
Together, these collaborations represent a broader approach to gaming, one that goes beyond device specifications to encompass the content, immersive audio and competitive experiences that matter to players. With the GT 50 Pro, Infinix is continuing to build its GT gaming proposition around not just how games perform, but how consumers experience them.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India on October 27, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
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