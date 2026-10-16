Absolute Digital Media Shortlisted For Seven Awards At The 2026 UK Search Awards, Including New AI Search Optimisation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Digital Media, the London-headquartered SEO, AI visibility and digital marketing agency specialising in regulated industries, has been shortlisted for seven awards across five categories at the 2026 UK Search Awards. The shortlist includes the newly introduced Best AI Search Optimisation Campaign category, which recognises work that secures brand visibility in AI-generated search results such as Google AI Overviews and large language model answers.

The 2026 UK Search Awards shortlist was published on 16 October 2026. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Troxy, London, on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Absolute Digital Media's 2026 UK Search Awards shortlist in full

Best Use of Search – Retail / Ecommerce (SEO): Small

Absolute Digital Media and Mega Pleasure,“Where Pleasure Meets Performance”

Absolute Digital Media and Stelrad,“Heating the Future of Search”

Absolute Digital Media and SX Sports,“Kitted Out for SERP Success”

Best Use of Search – Gaming: Small

Absolute Digital Media and WinWink,“The Permanent Prize”

Best Low Budget Campaign (SEO): Small

Absolute Digital Media and Taunton Leisure,“Growth from the Ground Up”

Best Integrated Campaign: Small

Absolute Digital Media and Stelrad,“Heating the Future of Search”

Best AI Search Optimisation Campaign (new category for 2026)

Absolute Digital Media and Stelrad,“Heating the Future of Search”

The Stelrad campaign,“Heating the Future of Search”, is shortlisted in three categories. Stelrad is the UK's largest radiator manufacturer. The campaign combined technical SEO, content and generative engine optimisation (GEO) to grow Stelrad's visibility across both traditional Google search and AI-generated answers.

The shortlist spans clients in heating manufacturing, adult retail, sportswear retail, iGaming and outdoor leisure retail, reflecting the agency's work across both mainstream ecommerce and regulated sectors.

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said:

“Seven shortlists across five categories is a strong result, and the one I am most pleased with is Best AI Search Optimisation Campaign. We made AI visibility a core service line because the way people find brands is changing, and search now includes ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google's AI Overviews as much as the ten blue links. Being shortlisted in a category that did not exist a year ago, for a client as established as Stelrad, shows the work is measurable and the results are real. Credit goes to the team and to clients who backed an approach before it was fashionable.”

Key facts

Agency: Absolute Digital Media (absolute)

Awards: UK Search Awards 2026, organised by Don't Panic Projects

Shortlist announced: 16 October 2026

Number of shortlists: seven, across five categories

Clients shortlisted: Stelrad, Mega Pleasure, SX Sports, WinWink, Taunton Leisure

Campaign shortlisted most often:“Heating the Future of Search” for Stelrad (three categories)

Awards ceremony: Wednesday 25 November 2026, Troxy, London

Full shortlist:

About Absolute Digital Media

Absolute Digital Media is a UK digital marketing agency founded in 2008 and headquartered at 35 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1NH, with teams in London, Essex and the Philippines. The agency delivers SEO, AI visibility and generative engine optimisation (GEO), digital PR, paid media and web design, and specialises in regulated and high-competition sectors including iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, insurance, crypto and adult retail. Absolute Digital Media is led by Founder and CEO Ben Austin. For more information visit .

About the UK Search Awards

The UK Search Awards, now in its seventeenth year, is the longest-running awards programme for the UK search marketing industry, recognising excellence in SEO, PPC, content marketing and AI search across more than 80 categories. Entries are judged independently by a panel of senior industry practitioners, and the programme holds an Outstanding accreditation from the Independent Awards Standards Council (Awards Trust Mark). The awards are owned and hosted by Don't Panic Projects.

Ben Austin

Absolute Digital Media Ltd

+44 1245287864

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