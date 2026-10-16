Indian Wife's Navratri Bhajans Wake Up Romanian Husband Every Morning, His Reactions Go Viral WATCH Video

A video that depicts Navratri mornings at the home of an Indian woman married to a Romanian guy has gone viral. Viewers get a funny look at Andrei Dumitriu's festive ritual with his Indian wife, Priya Batra, as he wakes up to a succession of religious songs. With the caption, "Navratri mornings with an Indian wife be like," the video has received over a million views. As the bhajans continue to play, spectators appreciate Andrei's drowsy replies.

The video begins with Andrei waking up to the devotional song "Maiya Ka Chola". But the music does not stop there. He soon finds himself waking up to "Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwaar Bhawani" as the Navratri morning continues.

In a different segment of the video, Andrei enters a room while yawning, and when "Meri Ankhiyon Ke Saamne Hi Rehna" begins to play, he begins to clap along. He navigates the musical pattern with a mixture of involvement and drowsiness in similar moments that follow.

Devotional music fill houses in the morning during Navratri, a spectacle that many Indian households are acquainted with. For spectators, witnessing Andrei participate in the custom with his Indian spouse lends a light-hearted touch to a routine holiday ritual.

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A post shared by Andrei Dumitriu & Priya Batra (@priyaxandrei)

How Did Social Media React?

The clip has attracted plenty of attention, with its simple humour and affectionate portrayal of married life making it easy to relate to. Andrei's journey from waking up groggily to clapping along has become the heart of the video.

"He may be Romanian, but Navratri has made him one of us," a user said.

Another claimed, "Bro came to India and got promoted to full-time bhakt."

A third person said, "The clapping after the yawn took me out."

An further response stated, "He doesn't need an alarm anymore."

The video provides a humorous look at how shared family life incorporates cultural customs. A typical Navratri morning has been transformed into a scene that has struck a chord with viewers online thanks to Andrei's drowsy looks and eventual applause.