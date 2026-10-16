Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Forecast By Allografts, Xenografts, And Synthetic Grafts, 2026-2032 7.3% CAGR To $1.95 Billion As Synthetic Grafts Gain Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising implant demand with premium grafts, smaller-volume formats and synthetic options tailored to regional regulatory and cultural preferences.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Allografts, Xenografts, and Synthetic Grafts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental bone graft substitute market was valued at $1.19 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach approximately $1.95 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Market growth is being supported by the continued expansion of dental implant procedures, greater clinician experience with bone grafting techniques and wider acceptance of biologically derived graft materials.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of allograft, xenograft and synthetic dental bone graft substitute products. It examines unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market size, market shares, growth rates and forecasts through 2032, supported by historical data from 2022. The analysis also reviews market drivers and limiters, recent mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, product portfolios and the competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation and Growth Trends

Dental bone graft substitutes are used in implant site preparation, bone defect repair and regenerative dental procedures. Key applications include socket preservation, sinus augmentation, ridge augmentation and periodontal procedures. Application segmentation is analyzed at the unit level only.

Xenografts accounted for the largest share of global market value in 2025. Their broad availability, consistent quality and established clinical performance continue to support adoption, particularly outside North America. Allografts represented the second-largest segment and maintained a strong position in North America, where tissue banking infrastructure, regulatory oversight and clinician acceptance are well established.

Synthetic dental bone graft substitutes represented the smallest material segment in 2025 but are expected to gain market share through 2032. Growth is supported by scalable production and demand in countries where human- or animal-derived graft materials face regulatory, cultural, ethical or supply constraints.

Key Market Drivers and Limiters

Rising demand for dental implants remains a primary driver because many implant patients require grafting before placement. Dental implant manufacturers are also expanding their regenerative material portfolios, increasing clinician education, product marketing and sales activity across the complete implant treatment workflow.

Greater clinician confidence is encouraging the use of advanced and premium-priced graft products. Hybrid cortical-cancellous allografts, DBM putties with mineralized bone chips, moldable materials and specialized product formats are increasingly used in complex regenerative cases. Smaller-volume formats are also improving treatment flexibility for narrow defects, socket preservation and minor augmentation procedures.

Market expansion is constrained by treatment costs, regional differences in biologic material acceptance and long-term improvements in oral health. Large procedures such as ridge augmentation may require 5 cc to 10 cc of graft material, making the grafting portion of treatment more expensive than the dental implant in some cases. Better dental care and lower rates of edentulism may also reduce the number of patients requiring extensive grafting in selected markets.

Competitive Landscape

Geistlich remained the leading global competitor in 2025, supported by its strong position in xenografts and the widespread clinical adoption of its Bio-Oss bovine xenograft portfolio. Continued product refinement, including smaller-volume options for narrow defects and minor augmentation procedures, reinforces the company's position in dental biomaterials and biologically driven regeneration.

Henry Schein ranked second through BioHorizons. Its portfolio includes MinerOss, Grafton DBM and LADDEC graft materials. Through BioHorizons and ACE Southern, the company participates in the allograft, xenograft and synthetic substitute segments.

ZimVie ranked third in 2025, with products including Puros allografts, RegenerOss graft materials, Endobon xenografts and IngeniOs synthetic graft substitutes. Following its 2025 acquisition by ARCHIMED, the company is positioned for continued investment in dental implants and regenerative biomaterials.

Report Coverage and Deliverables



Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Quantitative analysis: Market size, market shares, forecasts, growth rates, unit sales and ASPs.

Qualitative analysis: Growth drivers, market limiters, technology trends, competitive strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and product portfolios.

Time frame: Historical data from 2022, base year 2025 and forecasts through 2032.

Deliverables: 73 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures, including 5 charts and 28 figures.

Supporting resources: Methodology Appendix and Acronym Glossary covering data definitions and modeling assumptions. Licensing options: Single-user, site and enterprise.

The report enables dental implant manufacturers, biomaterials companies, investors and healthcare decision-makers to assess global demand, compare allograft, xenograft and synthetic product performance, benchmark leading competitors and identify growth opportunities. Its market sizing, ASP analysis, unit forecasts and competitive share insights support strategic planning across the evolving dental bone graft substitute market.



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