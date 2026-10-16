Vietnam Cypermethrin Insecticide Import Market, Top Importers, And Supplier Guide 2023-2026 Import Growth Unlocks Distribution And Investment Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Cypermethrin Insecticide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report aims to assist global insecticide manufacturers, pesticide exporters, chemical traders, distributors and investment institutions identify opportunities in the Vietnam cypermethrin insecticide market. Covering developments from 2023-2026, the report provides market intelligence, importer data and practical customer acquisition resources for companies seeking to enter or expand in Vietnam.

The report examines major participants across Vietnam's pesticide supply chain, including large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide trading companies and key end buyers. It profiles the top 10 cypermethrin insecticide importers, providing company information, contact details and data on import volume, value, pricing, sourcing markets and major suppliers. An accompanying Excel data source supports importer screening, account management and targeted business development.

Vietnam Cypermethrin Insecticide Industry Overview

Vietnam's tropical and subtropical climate creates persistent pest and disease pressures, supporting stable long-term demand for effective crop protection products. Agricultural modernization, facility agriculture and the cultivation of high-value-added crops are also increasing demand for fast-acting and low-residue pesticide products.

Cypermethrin insecticides remain important across crop protection programs for cotton, vegetables, fruit trees and other agricultural products, as well as sanitary pest control applications. Demand is expected to remain stable because of the product's established role in conventional pesticide combinations and Vietnam's continuing need to protect crop yields and agricultural quality.

Vietnam has limited local production capacity for cypermethrin technical grade, making international suppliers an essential part of the domestic supply chain. Foreign manufacturers typically serve the market through local agents, subsidiaries, distributors or commercial partners, supplying both technical grade materials and finished insecticide products.

The competitive landscape includes international brands, local subsidiaries and agents, independent insecticide importers, pesticide trading companies, agricultural input distribution groups and regional distributors. This diversified structure creates opportunities for overseas suppliers with competitive pricing, reliable product quality, regulatory support and established distribution strategies.

Vietnam Cypermethrin Insecticide Import Market

Vietnam's cypermethrin insecticide imports have continued to grow as agricultural production becomes more export-oriented and focused on refined crop management. Demand from cash crops and greenhouse agriculture provides a stable foundation for imported insecticides.

Approximately 90 Vietnamese buyers imported cypermethrin insecticide products in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 7.43 million, representing a 24.7% year-on-year increase. In 2025, import value reached US$ 8.73 million, an increase of 17.5% compared with 2024.

China and Japan were the two leading sources of Vietnam's cypermethrin insecticide imports in 2025, accounting for approximately 91.7% and 8.1% of total imports, respectively. These figures indicate a highly concentrated sourcing structure while highlighting potential opportunities for qualified suppliers seeking to diversify Vietnam's import channels.

Overall pesticide demand in Vietnam is projected to rise as pest and disease pressures increase, crop cultivation expands and agricultural input investment grows. International suppliers that understand importer requirements, registration procedures, pricing trends and distribution networks will be better positioned to compete in this developing market.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam's export-oriented agricultural economy, extensive cash crop production and transition toward green farming practices are supporting demand for high-efficiency and less toxic insecticides. These trends provide a commercial foundation for foreign investment in pesticide manufacturing, formulation, distribution and related supply chain services.



Political stability, consistent economic policies and sustained economic development.

Relatively low labor costs for manufacturing and operational activities.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and convenient regional transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualified foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector under Vietnam's Investment Law, but foreign participation is not prohibited. Investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with local companies, subject to applicable investment and enterprise regulations. Required procedures may include investment registration, company registration, land use approval and permits for pesticide production and sales from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Report Benefits



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, including contact information, import quantity, value, price, sourcing markets and major suppliers.

Market analysis: Insights into Vietnam cypermethrin insecticide demand, import performance, sourcing patterns and industry trends.

Business development support: Customer acquisition information for manufacturers, exporters, distributors, traders and other chemical industry participants.

Actionable data: Excel-based information designed to support screening, segmentation, account management and batch outreach. Strategic planning: Decision-making intelligence for supply chain optimization, market entry, investment assessment and risk management.

By combining importer profiles with market and investment analysis, the report enables global suppliers to evaluate opportunities, identify prospective customers and develop more effective strategies for the Vietnam cypermethrin insecticide market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Cypermethrin Insecticide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Cypermethrin Insecticide Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Cypermethrin Insecticide Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Cypermethrin Insecticide Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Cypermethrin Insecticide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Cypermethrin Insecticide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Cypermethrin Insecticide in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Cypermethrin Insecticide in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Cypermethrin Insecticide in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Cypermethrin Insecticide in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.3 Import Scale, 2023-2026

4.4 Major Import Sources, 2023-2026

4.5 Major Suppliers, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



VIET THANG BAC GIANG COMPANY LIMITED

GENTA THUY SI JOINT STOCK COMPANY HOA BINH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

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