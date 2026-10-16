Belpointe OZ Announces VIV Surpasses 80% Leased As Property Approaches Stabilization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Belpointe PREP, LLC (“Belpointe OZ,”“we,”“us,”“our” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OZ), the only Qualified Opportunity Fund listed on a national securities exchange, today announced that VIV, its 269-unit luxury mixed-use apartment community in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, has surpassed 80% of its residential units leased.

VIV commenced leasing in October 2025 and has crossed the 80% threshold in its first year of lease-up. With more than 80% of residences now leased, availability at VIV is limited, and the property is positioned to achieve stabilization as new residents continue to move in.

Located in the heart of St. Petersburg's EDGE District, VIV consists of two connected residential towers offering studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private terraces, chef's kitchens, and views of Tampa Bay. Residents enjoy a rooftop Sky Lounge, fully equipped coworking spaces, a resort-style pool and courtyard, a fitness center, and an urban dog park, all within walking distance of downtown St. Petersburg's waterfront, dining, arts, and employment centers.

“We believe crossing 80% leased in VIV's first year of lease-up is a strong result, and it confirms what we expected from this property and this market when we broke ground,” said Brandon Lacoff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belpointe OZ.“Together with the leasing progress at Aster & Links, VIV puts the Company on the doorstep of having both of its completed developments stabilized. That is the foundation for the next chapter for our unitholders.”

In addition to its residential component, VIV includes ground-floor retail space along 1st Avenue North and Baum Avenue, with pedestrian corridors and a pocket park that connect the property to the surrounding EDGE District.

As previously disclosed, the Company expects VIV to achieve stabilization between late 2026 and early 2027.

For additional information or to schedule a private tour, please visit liveatviv.com or call 727-314-1230.

About VIV

VIV is a premier mixed-use luxury community located in the EDGE District of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The development combines two residential towers of thoughtfully designed rental residences with neighborhood-serving retail in a walkable urban setting. Designed with modern living in mind, VIV offers upscale amenities, distinctive architecture, and access to St. Petersburg's waterfront, cultural, and dining attractions. Learn more at liveatviv.com or by calling 727-314-1230.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is the only Qualified Opportunity Fund listed on a national securities exchange, trading on NYSE American under the symbol“OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 1,000 units throughout three cities, including completed units and units in its development pipeline, representing a projected gross asset value of over $1.0 billion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release (this“Press Release”) contains express or implied“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the“safe harbor” from liability established by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to us, and only speak as of the date of this Press Release. All statements other than statements of historical fact, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control, including delays in the lease-up and stabilization of our properties, fluctuations in occupancy rates, tenant non-renewals and tenant defaults, fluctuations in market rents, and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, such as those detailed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We cannot provide you with assurance that any of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct. Should one or more risks materialize, or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and you are therefore cautioned against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, actual results, revised expectations or otherwise. We further expressly disclaim any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this Press Release.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Cody H. Laidlaw

Belpointe PREP, LLC

255 Glenville Road

Greenwich, Connecticut 06831

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203-883-1944