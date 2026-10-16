JKAS Announces 1-Day Strike Over IAS Officer's 'Verbal Abuse' Of Woman Officer Amid Widespread Outrage

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Political leaders, social activists, and civil service associations expressed strong outrage on Friday in J&K following allegations that a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer verbally abused a female Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer during an official online meeting.

The JKAS Officers Association announced a one-day pen-down strike across the union territory to protest the alleged humiliation of Assistant Director Beenish Wani.

"The protest aims to defend the dignity, self-respect, and institutional honour of our cadre," the association stated in a communication sent to its members, calling for complete solidarity across departments.

The association called on its members to remain united in solidarity, stressing that any attack on an officer's dignity affects the entire fraternity.

Condemning the incident, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for strict action against the IAS officer, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan.

“Such erratic and disdainful conduct cannot be tolerated. CM @OmarAbdullah must immediately take up the matter with the Government of India and demand strict action against the officer who is already facing allegations of issuing illegal gun licences,” she said in a post on X.

Former Srinagar Municipal Corporation mayor Junaid Azim said,“How do such uncouth, uncultured and obnoxious thugs clear the UPSC? You can rote for an exam, have a good day in the exam centre, but none of that can make you a competent, cultured, well-mannered man.”

Prominent social and environmental activist Dr Raja Muzaffar said,“True administrative leadership demands a temperament anchored in composure and institutional grace. The display of unbridled aggression and verbal intimidation by IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan is not only deeply regrettable, but a stark question mark on the public service ethics and training conducted by LBSNAA, Mussoorie.”

“Against this unsettling backdrop of high-handed misconduct, Assistant Director Beenish Wani's resolute refusal to cower under unwarranted abuse stands as a powerful testament to professional self-respect. By standing her ground and matching intimidation with unyielding dignity, she has earned widespread admiration and exhibited real“naari shakti”. It reminds us that true authority is defined by courage and the ability to counter official bullying. I feel honoured! Salute and support Beenish Wani,” Muzaffar said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Labour and Employment Department issued a clarification over video clips circulating on social media that it described as selectively edited. The clips originated from a review meeting chaired by the department's secretary on October 14, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The department said the extensive review meeting focused on assessing the performance of the department across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It added that the complete recording of the meeting was available with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

During the deliberations, the chair emphasised the high expectations associated with Mission YUVA and urged district officers to work with dedication, responsibility and commitment.

The officers were reminded of the need to ensure effective implementation of the mission and timely delivery of its benefits to eligible youth.

The department reiterated that mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum were essential in official interactions. It said all officers and officials were expected to show due respect to their seniors while discharging their duties.

It also stressed that provocative remarks and inappropriate language had no place in professional administrative engagements, which should be guided by mutual respect, restraint and institutional dignity.

Expressing regret over the developments surrounding the meeting, the department said the circulation of selectively edited video clips by certain social media handles, without the complete context of the proceedings, was a matter of concern.

It maintained that the clips being circulated were unverified and warned that selective editing of internal administrative discussions could create a misleading impression of the proceedings. The department added that the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

The department appealed to the media and the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing or relying on unverified and sensationalised content circulating on social media.

It reiterated its commitment to youth empowerment, effective implementation of Mission YUVA and improved public service delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.