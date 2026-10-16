Global Activated Carbon Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 Water Treatment, Air Purification, And Renewable Feedstocks Unlock New Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on bio based feedstocks, advanced regeneration, and ultra high purity carbon as demand expands across water, air, healthcare, and energy storage

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Activated Carbon Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated carbon market is projected to grow by USD 2.21 billion during 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.1%. Strong demand across water treatment, air purification, healthcare, automotive emission control, food and beverage processing, and advanced manufacturing is expected to support sustained market expansion.

According to the report, stringent environmental mandates and continued investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure are among the primary activated carbon market growth drivers. Governments and industries are increasing their focus on pollution control, clean water access, industrial emissions management, and environmental compliance. These priorities are strengthening demand for activated carbon products across municipal, commercial, and industrial applications.

Market growth is also being supported by escalating utilization within the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Activated carbon is increasingly required for medical, pharmaceutical, purification, and processing applications that demand consistent performance and high product quality. At the same time, robust demand for air purification systems and automotive emission control technologies is creating additional opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Activated Carbon Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the global activated carbon market across product, application, raw material, and regional categories.



By product: Powdered, granular, and other activated carbon products

By application: Air purification, water purification, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and beverage, and other applications

By raw material: Coal based, coconut shell based, wood based, and other feedstocks By region: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and Rest of World (ROW)

The geographic analysis includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, the UAE, and Turkey. This regional coverage provides insight into established markets as well as emerging growth opportunities shaped by industrial development, environmental regulations, infrastructure investment, and changing end-user requirements.

A strategic transition toward bio based and renewable feedstocks is expected to influence the global activated carbon market over the next several years. Producers are exploring alternative raw materials to address sustainability priorities, strengthen supply resilience, and respond to customer demand for environmentally responsible products.

Advancements in thermal and chemical regeneration technologies are also expected to improve operational efficiency and extend the usable life of activated carbon. In addition, expanding demand for ultra high purity carbon in energy storage and advanced manufacturing could create sizable opportunities for market participants. These developments are likely to encourage product innovation, capacity expansion, and investment in specialized production capabilities.

The report includes activated carbon market sizing, forecasts, industry analysis, historical data, segment assessments, regional insights, and an evaluation of the competitive landscape. Its findings are based on primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Qualitative and quantitative analysis covers critical market parameters such as pricing, profitability, competition, and promotional activity.

The vendor analysis is designed to help companies assess their competitive position and identify potential growth strategies. Companies covered include:



Active Char Products Pvt Ltd

Boyce Carbon

Cabot Norit Activated Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Carbon Activated Corp.

CarboTech AC GmbH

Clarimex S.A. de C.V.

DESOTEC

Donau Carbon GmbH

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Ltd

General Carbon Corp.

Haycarb PLC

Indo German Carbons Ltd

Ingevity Corp.

Jacobi Carbons AB

Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Kureha Corp.

Puragen Activated Carbons Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

By examining emerging activated carbon market trends, competitive dynamics, technological developments, and potential industry challenges, the report helps organizations evaluate opportunities, improve market positioning, and develop informed strategies for long-term growth.

For more information about this report visit

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