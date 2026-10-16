Thermally Conductive Plastics - Global Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2032 Electronics Demand And Metal Replacement Drive 11.8% CAGR To US$541.1 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific leads demand, while Polyamide (PA) and Electrical & Electronics dominate, driven by lightweighting, miniaturization and metal replacement

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thermally Conductive Plastics - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermally conductive plastics market was valued at US$247.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$541.1 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for advanced heat dissipation solutions in compact, high-performance electronics, lightweight automotive components, industrial equipment, medical devices, and aerospace applications.

Manufacturers are increasingly replacing traditional metal components with thermally conductive plastics to reduce weight, improve corrosion resistance, simplify production, and support greater design flexibility. Continued product innovation and the growing need for efficient thermal management are expected to strengthen market demand through 2032.

Regional Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the global market with 36% of demand in 2025. The region is forecast to register the highest CAGR of 13.8%, reaching approximately US$220 million by 2032 and increasing its global share to 41%. Expansion is driven by the region's established electronics manufacturing industry, rising industrial production, and growing investment in automotive and electrical infrastructure.

North America is the second-largest regional market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% through 2032. Its stable global share reflects sustained demand from electronics manufacturing, automotive production, biomedical applications, and advanced industrial operations. Europe and the Rest of World also offer growth opportunities as companies adopt lightweight materials and next-generation thermal management technologies.

Market Analysis by Plastic Type

Polyamide (PA) was the leading thermally conductive plastic type in 2025, generating US$70 million and representing 28.3% of the global market. It is also forecast to be the fastest-growing category, with a CAGR of 16.7% through 2032. By the end of the forecast period, PA is expected to account for 38.2% of total market value.

Polycarbonate (PC) ranks as the second-largest segment and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.4%, increasing its share to 19.2% by 2032. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) holds the third-largest position, followed by Polypropylene (PP). Additional materials examined in the report include Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyethylene (PE), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polysulfone (PSU), and other plastic types.

Market Analysis by End-Use Sector

Electrical & Electronics accounted for 44.6% of the global thermally conductive plastics market in 2025, making it the largest end-use sector. It is also expected to record the strongest growth, with a CAGR of 13.9% through 2032. Demand is being supported by smaller electronic devices, higher power densities, and increased requirements for reliable heat dissipation.

Automotive is the second-largest end-use sector, benefiting from vehicle lightweighting, electrification, and the increasing use of electronic systems. Biomedical is the second-fastest-growing segment, with its market share projected to rise from 13.4% in 2025 to 14.3% in 2032. The report also evaluates demand across Aerospace & Defense and Industrial applications.

Report Scope and Key Metrics

The report analyzes the global thermally conductive plastics market by type, end-use sector, and geographic region. It covers historical developments from 2022 to 2025 and provides value-based forecasts from 2025 to 2032 in US$. The analysis also includes profiles of more than 25 companies, along with corporate activity, product developments, production capacity updates, and relevant industry trends.



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Market Measurement: Value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 25+

Geographic Coverage



North America: The United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, The United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of World

Companies Featured



3M Company

AGC, Inc.

Arkema Group

AVIENT Corp

BASF SE

Celanese Corp

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA

Covestro AG

Dow Chemical Company

DSM NV

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Co

Ensinger Group

Huntsman International LLC

Imerys SA

Kaneka Corp

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Ovation Polymers, Inc.

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Syensqo SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

TE Connectivity

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc. UBE Corp

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