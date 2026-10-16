Europe Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Exceed USD 25.94 Billion As Circular Economy Mandates And B2B Ingredients Drive Growth

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Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Upcycled food product Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Europe upcycled food products market is expected to surpass 25.94 billion by 2031. Market expansion is being supported by sustainability mandates, circular economy investment, food waste reduction targets, clean-label product development, and growing consumer demand for responsibly sourced food and beverage products.

European Union initiatives, including the Farm to Fork Strategy and the Circular Economy Action Plan, are encouraging food manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice operators to improve resource utilization and reduce waste throughout the supply chain. These policies align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal for food waste reduction and are accelerating the commercial use of surplus food, agricultural side streams, and processing residues.

Companies including Nestle, Danone, Kerry Group, Arla Foods, Toast Ale, Rubies in the Rubble, Circular Food Solutions, and Planetarians are developing commercially viable ingredients, packaged foods, beverages, and supplements from previously underused materials. Competition increasingly focuses on sustainable sourcing, traceable supply chains, clean-label innovation, food safety compliance, and advanced ingredient recovery technologies.

Europe benefits from sophisticated agri-food infrastructure, strong environmental awareness, biotechnology expertise, and collaboration among food manufacturers, research institutions, environmental organizations, and industry associations. The Upcycled Food Association and regional sustainability networks are also supporting certification development, cross-industry partnerships, and responsible production practices.

Key Europe Upcycled Food Products Market Drivers



Food waste reduction targets: Governments and industry organizations are promoting circular production models that convert surplus fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy residues, and other processing byproducts into marketable food products and ingredients.

Eco-conscious purchasing: Consumers across Western and Northern Europe demonstrate strong interest in environmental conservation, resource efficiency, and products that support measurable waste reduction.

Retail and foodservice commitments: Sustainability targets adopted by major retailers and foodservice businesses are increasing demand for responsibly sourced ingredients and waste-minimizing production systems. Functional nutrition demand: Nutraceutical and food technology companies are extracting polyphenols, beta-glucans, dietary fibers, antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and plant proteins from fruit pomace, spent grains, seed press cakes, and other side streams.

Market Challenges

High upfront stabilization costs remain a significant barrier. Materials such as spent grain, sugar beet pulp, and fruit skin often require immediate flash-freezing, dehydration, or other preservation processes to maintain food-grade quality. Installing rapid-stabilization infrastructure near primary processing facilities can require substantial capital investment.

Strict European food safety requirements also affect commercialization timelines. The European Commission and the European Food Safety Authority regulate sanitary standards, ingredient safety, and Novel Food Regulation compliance. Market development is further constrained by seasonal supply variations and the absence of a fully harmonized definition and certification framework across European markets.

Technology and Product Trends

Fermentation and biotransformation are gaining importance as manufacturers seek natural processing methods that support clean-label positioning. Specialized yeasts, filamentous fungi, and lactic acid bacteria can convert agricultural residues into organic acids, enzymes, prebiotics, proteins, and flavor compounds under mild processing conditions. This approach also supports the development of higher-value ingredients without extensive reliance on chemical extraction.

The market is shifting toward high-margin B2B functional ingredients. Advanced filtration, cold pressing, concentration, and extraction technologies are being used to recover plant proteins, dietary fibers, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds. Upcycled barley protein from brewing residues, for example, is attracting interest from sports nutrition and plant-based meat manufacturers because of its solubility and structural functionality.

Coffee, cocoa, and beverage by-products represent a major growth opportunity. Europe's coffee roasting and chocolate processing industries generate concentrated volumes of coffee silverskin, spent coffee grounds, cacao fruit pulp, and cacao husks. These materials contain polyphenols, functional fibers, antioxidants, and residual caffeine that can be incorporated into fortified foods, supplements, and clean-label ingredients.

Beer, wine, juice, and plant-based milk production also creates liquid and semi-liquid side streams containing soluble fibers, proteins, sugars, and aromatic compounds. Their concentration at industrial facilities enables efficient filtration and reprocessing while reducing collection, sorting, and transportation requirements.

Online Retail and Consumer Engagement

Online Retail / E-commerce / D2C channels are improving market access for emerging upcycled food brands. Digital platforms allow companies to communicate ingredient traceability, environmental benefits, production methods, and independent certifications directly to climate-conscious consumers. These channels are particularly relevant for millennials and Gen Z shoppers who research sustainability claims before purchasing.

Spain Emerges as a Key Growth Market

Spain is positioned as an important center for upcycled food innovation due to its extensive fruit, vegetable, olive, and grape processing industries. National food waste regulations, established culinary resourcefulness, startup activity, and collaboration between manufacturers and research institutions are supporting commercial applications for olive pomace, citrus peels, grape residues, and other agricultural side streams. Investment in localized biorefinery infrastructure may further reduce transportation costs and strengthen regional circular supply chains.

Report Scope



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

The report evaluates market value, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, on-going trends, company profiles, and strategic recommendations. Source ingredient segments include Fruits & Vegetables; Cereals, Grains & Bakery By-products; Brewery & Distillery By-products; Dairy By-products; Coffee, Cocoa & Beverage By-products; Oilseed, Pulse, Nut & Seed By-products; Meat & Seafood By-products; and Other Food Processing By-products.

Product categories include Snacks & Ready-to-Eat Products, Bakery & Cereal Products, Beverages, Dairy & Dairy Alternative Products, Sauces, Condiments & Spreads, Upcycled Ingredients & Supplements, Prepared Foods & Meals, and Others. Process types include Reprocessing & Reformulation, Drying & Dehydration, Milling, Powdering & Concentration, Fermentation & Biotransformation, and Extraction, Cold Pressing & Other Processes. Distribution is assessed across Offline and Online Retail / E-commerce / D2C channels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Europe Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Source Ingredient

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Process Type

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.7. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

6.8. Germany Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook

6.9. United Kingdom (UK) Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook

6.10. France Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook

6.11. Italy Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook

6.12. Spain Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook

6.13. Russia Upcycled Food Products Market Outlook

Sections 6.8-6.13 each include Market Size by Value and Market Size and Forecast by Source Ingredient, Product Type, Process Type, and Distribution Channel.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Rubies in the Rubble

Kern Tec GmbH

Toast Ale Ltd.

Kaffe Bueno ApS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Koa Switzerland AG

For more information about this report visit

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