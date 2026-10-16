Europe Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Structural Heart Therapies And AI Imaging Drive Over $2.05 Billion In Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Structural heart devices, hospitals and Spain lead growth, while partnerships, digital imaging and supply chain optimization accelerate market entry and ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Set for Sustained Growth Through 2031

The Europe interventional cardiology devices market is expected to add more than 2.05 billion in value between 2026 and 2031, according to the report. Growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular disorders, and other structural heart conditions, alongside increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures.

Europe remains a technologically advanced and clinically mature market for angioplasty stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters, guidewires, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, structural heart systems, embolic protection devices, and related accessories. Expanding use of catheter-based procedures is improving treatment options for older and high-risk patients while reducing hospital stays and recovery times.

Key Europe interventional cardiology market drivers



Increasing cardiovascular disease burden: Aging populations and the continued prevalence of diabetes, obesity, smoking, hypertension, sedentary behavior, and unhealthy diets are increasing demand for coronary, peripheral vascular, and structural heart interventions. Earlier diagnosis and expanded cardiovascular screening are also identifying more patients who may benefit from interventional treatment.

Technological innovation: Next-generation drug-eluting stents, bioresorbable platforms, advanced plaque modification systems, improved catheter delivery technologies, and intravascular imaging solutions are enhancing procedural accuracy and long-term clinical outcomes.

Expansion of structural heart therapies: Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral valve repair, and other catheter-based valve procedures are moving beyond high-risk patients into intermediate- and lower-risk groups, supported by clinical evidence and updated treatment guidelines. Investment in connected care: Artificial intelligence-assisted imaging, 3D procedural planning, remote monitoring, and digital health platforms are becoming increasingly important within data-driven cardiovascular care pathways.

Structural heart devices are projected to be the fastest growing product segment. Rising rates of aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, and other structural abnormalities are expanding procedure volumes across Europe. Improvements in valve design, delivery systems, and imaging integration are enabling more precise implantation and broader clinical adoption. These devices also generate significant value per procedure and address patient groups that may not be suitable for open heart surgery.

The Others application segment is expected to record the fastest growth as specialized procedures gain wider acceptance. This category includes emerging structural heart interventions, complex electrophysiology procedures, hybrid cardiac treatments, and other advanced minimally invasive therapies. Growth is being strengthened by expanding clinical indications, improved reimbursement access, and collaboration among manufacturers, research institutions, hospitals, and clinical networks.

Hospitals lead end-user growth

Hospitals are anticipated to remain the fastest growing end-user segment because they provide the infrastructure, multidisciplinary expertise, catheterization laboratories, advanced imaging systems, and post-procedure care required for complex cardiovascular interventions. They are also positioned to manage emergency cases, high-risk patients, structural heart procedures, and hybrid treatments. Integration with research institutions and clinical trial networks further supports the early adoption of innovative interventional cardiology devices.

Spain emerges as a high-growth European market

Spain is identified as the fastest growing country market in Europe. Its expansion is linked to a rising cardiovascular disease burden, an aging population, modernization of cardiac care infrastructure, and growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Investment in catheterization laboratories and hybrid operating rooms is increasing treatment capacity, while greater use of drug-eluting stents, transcatheter valve systems, bioresorbable scaffolds, and intravascular imaging technologies is supporting market development.

Collaboration between Spanish hospitals, distributors, and international medical device manufacturers is improving product availability and specialist training. Preventive cardiology initiatives, earlier diagnosis, and patient awareness programs are also increasing the number of candidates eligible for interventional procedures.

Regulatory and reimbursement challenges

The European Union Medical Device Regulation continues to shape the competitive environment through stringent requirements for clinical evaluation, post market surveillance, traceability, conformity assessment, and quality management. Although these requirements strengthen patient safety and market transparency, they can increase development costs, extend approval timelines, and create re-certification challenges, particularly for small and mid sized manufacturers.

Publicly funded healthcare systems also maintain strong cost controls. Cost-effectiveness assessments and value-based procurement policies can limit pricing flexibility for premium stents, structural heart systems, and other high-cost technologies. Manufacturers must therefore provide robust clinical and health economic evidence to support reimbursement and adoption.

Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are helping companies respond to these pressures. Manufacturers are collaborating with technology developers, research organizations, and clinical networks to accelerate product development, expand geographic reach, and strengthen capabilities in imaging, bioresorbable materials, and digital health. Supply chain optimization is also becoming increasingly important for securing medical grade alloys, polymers, and specialty components while maintaining compliance with European quality standards.

Report coverage



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

Products: angioplasty stents, catheters, angioplasty balloons, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, structural heart devices, and other accessories

Applications: coronary interventions, peripheral vascular interventions, and others End users: hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, and others

The report also examines market value and forecasts, competitive developments, leading companies, strategic recommendations, ongoing trends, growth drivers, and industry challenges shaping the Europe interventional cardiology devices market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Europe Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

6.6. Germany Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook

6.7. United Kingdom (UK) Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook

6.8. France Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook

6.9. Italy Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook

6.10. Spain Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook

6.11. Russia Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Outlook

Country-level coverage includes Market Size by Value and Market Size and Forecast by Product, Application, and End User.

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.4.1.1. Company Snapshot

7.4.1.2. Company Overview

7.4.1.3. Financial Highlights

7.4.1.4. Geographic Insights

7.4.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

7.4.1.6. Product Portfolio

7.4.1.7. Key Executives

7.4.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

7.4.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4.3. Medtronic plc

7.4.4. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

7.4.5. Terumo Corporation

7.4.6. B. Braun Melsungen SE

7.4.7. Teleflex Incorporated

7.4.8. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

7.4.9. Cordis Corporation

7.4.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc

7.4.11. Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

7.4.12. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. Annexure

9.1. FAQs

9.2. Notes

10. Disclaimer

List of Figures [12]

List of Tables [27]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen SE

Teleflex Incorporated

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc

Biosensors International Group, Ltd. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

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