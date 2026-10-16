Clashes, Injuries Reported During Protests In Buenos Aires

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 16 (NNN-dpa) -- Clashes broke out during protests by students and university staff against the Argentine government's austerity policies, with the country's largest newspaper, Clarín, reporting several arrests and at least eight police officers injured on Thursday, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Meanwhile, La Nación reported that 10 police officers had been injured.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside Congress in Buenos Aires to demand the implementation of a law providing funding for state universities.

Right-libertarian President Javier Milei vetoed the law, which Congress approved in 2025.

Congress subsequently overrode the veto, but the government has yet to release the planned funds. The dispute is also before the courts.

The demonstration was initially peaceful, Clarín reported.

However, masked individuals later began throwing stones at a barrier shielding security forces, prompting other protesters to try to push them back.

Police responded with tear gas and water cannons, the newspaper reported.

The dispute over austerity measures in education has continued since 2024, with students and university staff repeatedly taking to the streets.

In May, 1.5 million people took part in nationwide demonstrations, according to organisers.

--NNN-dpa